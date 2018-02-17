Dogs pound the pavement in Lakewood Ranch

East County resident Betsy Pecor knew her 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Booba, was going to have trouble running the entire Doggies for Duchenne 5K, which was Feb. 17 starting from CrossFit Lena in the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.

So she did what any good owner would do.

"I carried her for half of it," Pecor said, laughing.

Pecor and Booba joined more than 200 other runners and walkers in the annual event, which also included a 1-mile walk and benefitted the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Another Day for Gray, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Runners without canines started the foggy-morning run first and were followed by runners and walkers with dogs. There even was one cat, Pepper, who rode in a stroller with her owner, Tara's Pam Hume.

"She's always the only cat, but there's no prejudice," Hume said. "We normally come in right about last."

East County residents Monika Oberer and Rebekah Boudrie organized the event.