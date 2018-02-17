 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Runners surround Grayson Tullio, seated, the inspiration behind the charity Another Day for Gray.

Dogs pound the pavement in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Runners surround Grayson Tullio, seated, the inspiration behind the charity Another Day for Gray.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Pam Hume was the lone walker with a cat, Pepper.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Tara resident Pam Hume was the lone walker with a cat, Pepper.

Buy this Photo
Tom Eisenhauer takes off with his dog, Charlie.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Tom Eisenhauer takes off with his dog, Charlie.

Buy this Photo
Betsy Pecor, of East County, runs with her 11-year-old dog, Booba.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Betsy Pecor, of East County, runs with her 11-year-old dog, Booba.

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Boudreaux, of event sponsor Sarasota Dog Wizard, runs with her dog, Ellie.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Rebecca Boudreaux, of event sponsor Sarasota Dog Wizard, runs with her dog, Ellie.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Jeff Boudrie opted for the rowing competition. He was one of three to participate.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Jeff Boudrie opted for the rowing competition. He was one of three to participate.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton Runners Club member Corey Peyerk finishes first.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Bradenton Runners Club member Corey Peyerk finishes first.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School Key Club members Dallas Rodriguez and Serena Rojas and Lakewood Leaders member Katelynne Shopoff collect runners' timing bands.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch High School Key Club members Dallas Rodriguez and Serena Rojas and Lakewood Leaders member Katelynne Shopoff collect runners' timing bands.

Buy this Photo
Laura and Scott Williamson, of Lakewood Ranch, participate with their sons, Riley, 7 and Aiden, 9.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Laura and Scott Williamson, of Lakewood Ranch, participate with their sons, Riley, 7 and Aiden, 9.

Buy this Photo
Sam and Paula Ripple, of Winter Park, enjoy a beer after the run.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Sam and Paula Ripple, of Winter Park, enjoy a beer after the run.

Buy this Photo
Betsy Pecor, of East County, runs the 5K with her dog, Booba.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Betsy Pecor, of East County, runs the 5K with her dog, Booba.

Buy this Photo
Parrish residents Dan Verreault and Donna Tosoni run with their dogs Cal and Teddie.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Parrish residents Dan Verreault and Donna Tosoni run with their dogs Cal and Teddie.

Buy this Photo
Ross Kennedy, of Lakewood Ranch, entertains his dog, Maro, with treats before the race.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Ross Kennedy, of Lakewood Ranch, entertains his dog, Maro, with treats before the race.

Buy this Photo
Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteer Tony Wonderly tries to get Tanner adopted.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteer Tony Wonderly tries to get Tanner adopted.

Buy this Photo
Banner Clark, of St. Petersburg, hangs out with his dog, Dexter, before the run.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Banner Clark, of St. Petersburg, hangs out with his dog, Dexter, before the run.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Carter and Jamie Kauffold start the 5K together. "I'm going to beat her," Carter says of competing against his mom.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Carter and Jamie Kauffold start the 5K together. "I'm going to beat her," Carter says of competing against his mom.

Buy this Photo
Share
More than 200 people participate in the annual Doggies for Duchenne fundraiser.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County resident Betsy Pecor knew her 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Booba, was going to have trouble running the entire Doggies for Duchenne 5K, which was Feb. 17 starting from CrossFit Lena in the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.

So she did what any good owner would do.

"I carried her for half of it," Pecor said, laughing. 

Pecor and Booba joined more than 200 other runners and walkers in the annual event, which also included a 1-mile walk and benefitted the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Another Day for Gray, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Runners without canines started the foggy-morning run first and were followed by runners and walkers with dogs. There even was one cat, Pepper, who rode in a stroller with her owner, Tara's Pam Hume.

"She's always the only cat, but there's no prejudice," Hume said. "We normally come in right about last."

East County residents Monika Oberer and Rebekah Boudrie organized the event.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement