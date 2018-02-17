Dogs, owners raise funds for charity

East County resident Betsy Pecor may have had one of the smallest dogs on campus, but that did not stop her from running in the Doggies for Duchenne 5K fundraiser Feb. 17. Her 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Booba, would just become part of the morning workout.

"I carry her for half of it," Pecor said, laughing.

Pecor and Booba joined more than 200 other runners and walkers for the annual Doggies for Duchenne 5K run and1-mile walk, benefiting the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Another Day for Gray, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Runners without canines started off the foggy-morning run and were followed by runners and walkers with dogs. There even was one cat, Pepper, who rode in a stroller with her owner Pam Hume, of Tara.

"She's always the only cat, but there's no prejudice," Hume said. "We normally come in right about last."

East County residents Monika Oberer and Rebekah Boudrie organized the event, held at CrossFit Lena, in the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.