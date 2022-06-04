 Skip to main content
Kristin Ingram and Bailey

Dogs costume up at Bazaar competition

Saturday, Jun. 4, 2022

Theo, Darby DiSalvo and Ozzie

Debra Kiner, Chewy and Kendal Kiner

Pierre the dog

Suzy Kalin brings her dog Pierre

Gail Yeager and Hetty

Bromley the cool dog

Dixie was one of the first dogs on the stage.

Hetty ended up winning a prize.

Enriqueta Balandra brings her Dalmatian Ollie

Bromley cruises on through.

Roscoe the dog wears his Darth Vader costume sans mask.

Caspian plays the piano for a treat.

Jennifer Wells feeds Caspian for his music playing skills.

Lucy wears her own little outfit.

Amanda Munro gives pets to Elijah the dog.

Wanda strolls along.

Mary Kate stops to pose.

Alicia shows off her bow.

Debra Kiner and Chewie accept their award.

The Bazaar's first dog costume contest was held June 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime put on a day for the dogs during its debut Dog Days of Summer costume contest on June 4. 

More than 20 excited dog owners brought their canines of all shapes and sizes to the event, each dressed up in a colorful and cute design. Some were super heroes, others were modeled after Audrey Hepburn or Darth Vader. The day also had representatives from rescue organizations Tender Heart Charities, Love4Paws and Satchel's Last Resort who brought rescue dogs looking for their forever home. 

Each dog walked up on stage for the benefit of three judges writing down notes. By the end of the competition, awards had been given out to Gail Yeager and her dog Hetty for their matching costumes and to Debra Kiner and her dog Chewy for his pineapple costume.

