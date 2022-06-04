Dogs costume up at Bazaar competition

The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime put on a day for the dogs during its debut Dog Days of Summer costume contest on June 4.

More than 20 excited dog owners brought their canines of all shapes and sizes to the event, each dressed up in a colorful and cute design. Some were super heroes, others were modeled after Audrey Hepburn or Darth Vader. The day also had representatives from rescue organizations Tender Heart Charities, Love4Paws and Satchel's Last Resort who brought rescue dogs looking for their forever home.

Each dog walked up on stage for the benefit of three judges writing down notes. By the end of the competition, awards had been given out to Gail Yeager and her dog Hetty for their matching costumes and to Debra Kiner and her dog Chewy for his pineapple costume.