 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairs Kristine Nickel and Tammy Houser

Dogs boogie for Donte's Den

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Co-chairs Kristine Nickel and Tammy Houser

Buy this Photo
Jourdan Thayer, Jermey Thayer, Dawn Spencer, Terri Thayer and Ollie

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Jourdan Thayer, Jermey Thayer, Dawn Spencer, Terri Thayer and Ollie

Buy this Photo
Jeremey Sensenig, Dorothy Rieger and Jared Falgowski

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Jeremey Sensenig, Dorothy Rieger and Jared Falgowski

Buy this Photo
Charlie Parker lounges before he walks in the show.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Charlie Parker lounges before he walks in the show.

Buy this Photo
Cindy Eley and her dog Maggie.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Cindy Eley and her dog Maggie.

Buy this Photo
The Top Dog is voted on by a judges panel.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

The Top Dog is voted on by a judges panel.

Buy this Photo
Petey is one of the dogs available for adoption at Donte's Den.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Petey is one of the dogs available for adoption at Donte's Den.

Buy this Photo
Brooke Asher and Father Fausto Stampiglia

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Brooke Asher and Father Fausto Stampiglia

Buy this Photo
The Top Dog trophy is awarded to after the show.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

The Top Dog trophy is awarded to after the show.

Buy this Photo
Founder Marsha Panuce watches as the crowd sings her Happy Birthday.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Founder Marsha Panuce watches as the crowd sings her Happy Birthday.

Buy this Photo
James Rollo poses with Judithann and Robert Zack.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

James Rollo poses with Judithann and Robert Zack.

Buy this Photo
Each table is ready with dog treats.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Each table is ready with dog treats.

Buy this Photo
Gigi and Bob Collins

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Gigi and Bob Collins

Buy this Photo
Casey Siljestorm and Nick Altier with 9-week-old Lilo.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Casey Siljestorm and Nick Altier with 9-week-old Lilo.

Buy this Photo
Christine Sensenig with Ken and Gina Long.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Christine Sensenig with Ken and Gina Long.

Buy this Photo
Ariel poses with her yellow boa.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Ariel poses with her yellow boa.

Buy this Photo
The special drink of the night was called "Tito's Top Dog."

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

The special drink of the night was called "Tito's Top Dog."

Buy this Photo
Beckett waits patiently for her chance to walk the runway.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Beckett waits patiently for her chance to walk the runway.

Buy this Photo
Father Fausto Stampiglia blesses the animals.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Father Fausto Stampiglia blesses the animals.

Buy this Photo
Stryker is one of the dogs from Donte's Den.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Stryker is one of the dogs from Donte's Den.

Buy this Photo
Lindsey Carlton performs as Liza Minelli.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Lindsey Carlton performs as Liza Minelli.

Buy this Photo
Each table honors a dog.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Each table honors a dog.

Buy this Photo
Dabbie Maltese with her maltese Kip.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Dabbie Maltese with her maltese Kip.

Buy this Photo
Beau Doodle waits to compete in the "Best Swag" category.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 |

Beau Doodle waits to compete in the "Best Swag" category.

Buy this Photo
Share
Top Dog 2019 was held Oct. 4 at the Bird Key Yacht Club.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Dogs boogie-woogie, woogied down the runway Friday night to compete to be the next Donte’s Den Top Dog.

The 2019 Top Dog dinner for Donte's Den Foundation was hosted on Oct. 4 at the Bird Key Yacht Club. The night started with a "yappy hour," which included cocktails, raffle viewings and pet psychic readings. 

This year, the show coincided with two special occasions; Saint Francis Day and Donte's Den Founder Marsha Panuce's birthday. Before the competition began, Father Fausto Stampiglia from St. Martha's Catholic Church offered a blessing of the animals and led the guests through a chorus of "Happy Birthday to You."

Keeping in the disco theme, dog show contestants danced their way across the stage to compete in the categories "Best Cher Look-a-like," "Best Swag," and "Best Dancer."

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Donte's Den which specializes in finding homes for dogs, extended care for animals when owners are ill, military boarding and pet trust, caring for animals when owners no longer can. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement