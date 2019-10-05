Dogs boogie for Donte's Den

Dogs boogie-woogie, woogied down the runway Friday night to compete to be the next Donte’s Den Top Dog.

The 2019 Top Dog dinner for Donte's Den Foundation was hosted on Oct. 4 at the Bird Key Yacht Club. The night started with a "yappy hour," which included cocktails, raffle viewings and pet psychic readings.

This year, the show coincided with two special occasions; Saint Francis Day and Donte's Den Founder Marsha Panuce's birthday. Before the competition began, Father Fausto Stampiglia from St. Martha's Catholic Church offered a blessing of the animals and led the guests through a chorus of "Happy Birthday to You."

Keeping in the disco theme, dog show contestants danced their way across the stage to compete in the categories "Best Cher Look-a-like," "Best Swag," and "Best Dancer."

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Donte's Den which specializes in finding homes for dogs, extended care for animals when owners are ill, military boarding and pet trust, caring for animals when owners no longer can.