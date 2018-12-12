Doggone good times in Myakka City

Some of the dogs competing in the International K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League at Foster Dog Farms in Myakka City on Dec. 3 seemed to forget about a critical part of the competition.

The fetch part.

All the dogs seemed to understand the chase, where the owner-teammates would toss a Frisbee down the center of a field marked off in 10-yard increments. To score points, the dogs needed to chase the Frisbee and catch it before it hit the ground. Catching the Frisbee with all four feet off the ground meant bonus points and each additional 10 yards of distance meant another point as well.

But each dog-owner team had one minute to make as many successful tosses as possible. That, of course, meant the dogs had to hurry back to the owner, and not try to play keep away.

When things went wrong — these were after all, dogs — the competitors tended to enjoy a good laugh. It was obvious this league was mostly about fun.

It all came about because of a friendship between Sarasota's Linda Shoenberger and Foster Dog Farms owners Allie and Joe Menendez. Shoenberger and her son, Landon, had participated in competitions such as UpDog Challenges, where the rules are similar but on a broader scale. Those who participate in UpDog Challenges can be very serious about their hobby.

Shoenberger wanted to start a league where enjoyment and camaraderie were the main factors. Allie and Joe Menendez had the space, and they agreed. Now Allie Menendez is one of the competitors.

And if the competitors do want to take it a little more seriously, they can. Landon Shoenberger and his 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, Merlin, are ranked No. 10 out of 1,483 teams. The league has teams in the United States and eight other countries. Competition is based on the honor system where each team competes among itself and tallies points, then reports the score to the league.

Those who would like to join the fun can call Linda Shoenberger at 650-0575.