Divas and Dogs fundraiser at the Founders Club raises money for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

After founding her Barkin Beanies business as a sophomore at the Out of Door Academy, Mira Khazanchi had an idea about what she wanted to do with the money she earned from crocheting beanie hats for dogs.

She wanted to put funds back into her community.

So when the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch held its Divas and Dogs fundraiser Nov. 8 at the Founders Club in Sarasota, Khazanchi, now a junior, made a $5,000 donation to the cause.

"About two years ago I just wanted to get more involved," said Khazanchi while enjoying the fashion show that included runway models and dogs. "It just sparked something."

Barkin Beanies and JPMorgan Chase were both $5,000 sponsors of the event, which aimed to earn about $35,000 for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, which is opening a new facility in Myakka City.

Event coordinator Susan Giroux was thrilled with the event, which she said figured to earn $35,000 for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. She said the event was sold about with approximately 150 in attendance.