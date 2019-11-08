Divas and Dogs fundraiser at the Founders Club raises money for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

 Skip to main content
Volunteer runway model Nicole Bradley wears clothes from Twist Boutique in Venice while taking a rescue dog for a walk during Divas and Dogs.

Dog walk makes fashion statement in Sarasota

Volunteer runway model Nicole Bradley wears clothes from Twist Boutique in Venice while taking a rescue dog for a walk during Divas and Dogs.

Volunteers Joanna Ginder and Nadine Stein announce the high bids in the silent auction to benefit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

Volunteers Joanna Ginder and Nadine Stein announce the high bids in the silent auction to benefit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

Susan Giroux, a vice president of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, presents the lottery ticket turkey to Lakewood Ranch's Kasie Rubin, who won the raffle.

Susan Giroux, a vice president of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, presents the lottery ticket turkey to Lakewood Ranch's Kasie Rubin, who won the raffle.

Those who attended Divas and Dogs could browse through plenty of art for sale.

Those who attended Divas and Dogs could browse through plenty of art for sale.

Dogs had the spotlight, but the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch handles cats as well.

Dogs had the spotlight, but the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch handles cats as well.

The silent auction items included plenty of little shoes.

The silent auction items included plenty of little shoes.

Besides the fashion show, those who attended enjoyed lunch at the Founders Club.

Besides the fashion show, those who attended enjoyed lunch at the Founders Club.

Volunteer Kristy Howland brought her chihuahua mix, Henry, to the event. Henry is a rescue dog.

Volunteer Kristy Howland brought her chihuahua mix, Henry, to the event. Henry is a rescue dog.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Jo Hansen gets ready to send her dog, Lulu, out to the runway for the fashion show.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Jo Hansen gets ready to send her dog, Lulu, out to the runway for the fashion show.

Lulu was a ball of fun at Divas and Dogs at the Founders Club in Sarasota.

Lulu was a ball of fun at Divas and Dogs at the Founders Club in Sarasota.

Rebekah Boudrie gets ready to model with her dog, Lola.

Rebekah Boudrie gets ready to model with her dog, Lola.

Lakewood Ranch's Donna Brierton and her dog, Brody, make their way through the crowd at Divas and Dogs.

Lakewood Ranch's Donna Brierton and her dog, Brody, make their way through the crowd at Divas and Dogs.

Brody gives owner Donna Brierton of Lakewood Ranch a kiss for a job well done after she modeled Twist Boutique clothing.

Brody gives owner Donna Brierton of Lakewood Ranch a kiss for a job well done after she modeled Twist Boutique clothing.

Rebekah Boudrie might have a hard time getting her dog, Lola, motivated for the show.

Rebekah Boudrie might have a hard time getting her dog, Lola, motivated for the show.

Out of Door Academy junior Mira Khazanchi made a $5,000 donation to the event through her Barkin Beanies business she founded.

Out of Door Academy junior Mira Khazanchi made a $5,000 donation to the event through her Barkin Beanies business she founded.

Lakewood Ranch's Jane Imperiale walks the runway with her dog, Bebe.

Lakewood Ranch's Jane Imperiale walks the runway with her dog, Bebe.

Divas and Dogs fundraiser at the Founders Club raises money for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

After founding her Barkin Beanies business as a sophomore at the Out of Door Academy, Mira Khazanchi had an idea about what she wanted to do with the money she earned from crocheting beanie hats for dogs.

She wanted to put funds back into her community.

So when the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch held its Divas and Dogs fundraiser Nov. 8 at the Founders Club in Sarasota, Khazanchi, now a junior, made a $5,000 donation to the cause.

"About two years ago I just wanted to get more involved," said Khazanchi while enjoying the fashion show that included runway models and dogs. "It just sparked something."

Barkin Beanies and JPMorgan Chase were both $5,000 sponsors of the event, which aimed to earn about $35,000 for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, which is opening a new facility in Myakka City.

Event coordinator Susan Giroux was thrilled with the event, which she said figured to earn $35,000 for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. She said the event was sold about with approximately 150 in attendance.

 

