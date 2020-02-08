 Skip to main content
Angela Wester adopted Pepper from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch one month ago.

Dog lovers celebrate with Valentine's in the Vines

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

Angela Wester adopted Pepper from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch one month ago.

Jeff and Rebekah Boudrie brought their dog Lola, a rescue from the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch and member of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club's 500 Club for running 500 miles in a year.

Jeff and Rebekah Boudrie brought their dog Lola, a rescue from the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch and member of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club's 500 Club for running 500 miles in a year.

Lakewood Ranch's Christina Leider and University Park Country Club's Nanci Somers introduce guests to Willow, a dog up for adoption.

Lakewood Ranch's Christina Leider and University Park Country Club's Nanci Somers introduce guests to Willow, a dog up for adoption.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteer Morgan Joseph walks 2-year-old terrier mix Archie down the red carpet for guests to see.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch volunteer Morgan Joseph walks 2-year-old terrier mix Archie down the red carpet for guests to see.

Lakewood Ranch's Michelle Falllis enjoys the night with her parents, Rocky Burke (behind) and Barbie Burke (right), of Sarasota.

Lakewood Ranch's Michelle Falllis enjoys the night with her parents, Rocky Burke (behind) and Barbie Burke (right), of Sarasota.

Myakka's Mark and Stephanie Storek came as guests of neighbors Cathy and Bob Weronik.

Myakka's Mark and Stephanie Storek came as guests of neighbors Cathy and Bob Weronik.

Sarasota's Yolande Lecoz and Lakewood Ranch's Maryann Gizzi met while watching adoptable dogs be led across a red carpet.

Sarasota's Yolande Lecoz and Lakewood Ranch's Maryann Gizzi met while watching adoptable dogs be led across a red carpet.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board members Cindy Jackson, Susan Giroux, Deanna Murchie, Brittany Murchie and Joann Nicholas were excited to showcase the work of the Humane Society.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board members Cindy Jackson, Susan Giroux, Deanna Murchie, Brittany Murchie and Joann Nicholas were excited to showcase the work of the Humane Society.

Rosedale Golf and Country Club's Beverly Russin is an eight-year volunteer, and Lakewood Ranch's Linda Dirk is a board member.

Rosedale Golf and Country Club's Beverly Russin is an eight-year volunteer, and Lakewood Ranch's Linda Dirk is a board member.

Cathy Snyder pours Rosa Fiorelli's wines to guests and is happy to answer questions.

Cathy Snyder pours Rosa Fiorelli's wines to guests and is happy to answer questions.

Nick and Jennifer Tullio and Samantha and Nick Dzembo came to support the cause. Both couples have their own nonprofits.

Nick and Jennifer Tullio and Samantha and Nick Dzembo came to support the cause. Both couples have their own nonprofits.

Lakewood Ranch's Joe Pritchard gets a glass of cabernet each for himself and his wife, Pam Pritchard.

Lakewood Ranch's Joe Pritchard gets a glass of cabernet each for himself and his wife, Pam Pritchard.

Christy Smith has fun pouring wine for the evening.

Christy Smith has fun pouring wine for the evening.

Lakewood Ranch's Shaun and Kim Peens and Debbie and Ian McHardy loved supporting the cause and trying wine. "I'm pleasantly surprised they can growth wine well in Florida," said Debbie McHardy, who is from South Africa.

Lakewood Ranch's Shaun and Kim Peens and Debbie and Ian McHardy loved supporting the cause and trying wine. "I'm pleasantly surprised they can growth wine well in Florida," said Debbie McHardy, who is from South Africa.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch hosts fundraiser at Rosa Fiorelli Winery.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch’s Michelle Fallis agreed to foster two kittens from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and it didn’t go quite as planned.

Her parents, Rocky and Barbie Burke, had already adopted the female, Vivian. 

On Feb. 8, Fallis herself adopted the male, Ricky.

The same day, the trio showed their continued support for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch by attending its Valentine’s in the Vines for Canines and Cats fundraiser at Rosa Fiorelli Winery.

More than 100 guests enjoyed food and drink, live music, visits with adoptable pets and, of course, a variety of wines created at the Rosa Fiorelli Winery.

The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch opened its new shelter at 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka in December 2019. The nonprofit will hold a grand opening celebration March 7.

