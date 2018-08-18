 Skip to main content
Tiffany and Matthew Koepke with their dog, Zara.

Dog-filled day at the ballpark

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018

Wyatt Saulisbury greets Oscar, a dog waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Eric and Sheila Nichols with their dogs Margarita, Salt, Martini and Shaker.

Honie and Marlee Furlow give away doggie goodie bags from Suncoast Veterinary.

Haley Waitkun poses with her dog, Hades, in the photo booth.

Megan and James Bishop with their dog, Cooper.

Stephanie Loring pushes her dog, Andrew James, along.

Andrew James is a big Orioles fan.

Kyla Stevenson hangs out with her pooch, Wrigley.

Brent Willey and Alina Belova bring their dog, Grady, to the ballpark.

On Aug. 18, Ed Smith Stadium hosted its first ever Paws at the Park event. 
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Baseball fans got the chance to bring along their four-legged companions to enjoy a Gulf Coast League Orioles minor league baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 17 at Ed Smith Stadium. Presented by Simply Events, Paws at the Park welcomed dogs of all sizes and breeds, many of them dressed up in their Orioles attire to cheer on their favorite team. The event featured about 20 local dog businesses and pets available for adoption from the Humane Society of Sarasota County. 

 

