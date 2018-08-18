Dog-filled day at the ballpark

Baseball fans got the chance to bring along their four-legged companions to enjoy a Gulf Coast League Orioles minor league baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 17 at Ed Smith Stadium. Presented by Simply Events, Paws at the Park welcomed dogs of all sizes and breeds, many of them dressed up in their Orioles attire to cheer on their favorite team. The event featured about 20 local dog businesses and pets available for adoption from the Humane Society of Sarasota County.