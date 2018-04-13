Dishes for Wishes grants wishes at the strike of a gong

Guests gathered in the Fete Ballroom on April 13 to support Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants children who are critically ill with their one wish. Recently, the organization granted it's 11,000 wish to a girl named Madison who wanted her own horse.

Led by chef Tommy Klauber, guests cooked up specialty Asian recipes during the third annual Dishes For Wishes. The dishes included chicken mushroom gyoza, stir-fry, pan seared tenderloin and a flaming strawberry flambe for dessert.

This event was also a "farewell" event, as it is the last event Fete Catering & Ballroom will host.