Co-Chairs Hugh Shields and Melissa Howard

Dishes for Wishes grants wishes at the strike of a gong

Regional Director Rebecca Blitz, Ellie Blitz and Jenna Rose

The theme for the third annual Dishes for Wishes was Asian-inspired.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants one wish every 14 hours.

An Asian meal wouldn't be complete without a set of chopsticks.

Sushi was served before dinner.

Rich and Katey Abernathy with Libby Soderberg

Rob and Erin Wagner

John LaCivita and Ian Howard

Sonja Veal-Volino and Meghan Serrano

Derek Lee and Kathleen Mcaninch

Josie and David Nichols

Raffle necklaces were being sold during cocktail hour for a night stay and breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sara Malone with Saralyn and Alan Dorrill

Cliff Roles and Rebecca Blitz

The photo booth props fit the event theme.

Paper origami decorated the tables.

Ashley and Ward Dement

Sherra and Chad Fritz

The gong was struck to signify it was time for dinner.

Orchids decorated the tables.

The decor was red with white.

Karen Mullins and Kristen Fixione

Fran and John LaCivita

Marta and David Neff

Rebecca Blitz talks about Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Silke Weiss raises her pan to celebrate the start of dinner.

Scott Allen and Kristen Fixione

Matias Castro cooks the first course.

David Neff takes a video of the chefs at his table.

Jan Meissner helps Kelly Taylor tie her hair back.

Ellie Blitz put her chopsticks in her hair.

Ryan Blitz and Rebecca Blitz pose in the photo booth.

The second course, yaki udon Japanese shrimp noodle stir-fry, had many ingredients.

Lisa Andrews, Joshua James and Lena Sciturro cook up the second course.

The dishes were Asian inspired.

Chef Tommy Klauber pours chicken stock into his pan.

Rick and Wendy Rossiter

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida held Dishes for Wishes on April 13 at the Fete Ballroom.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests gathered in the Fete Ballroom on April 13 to support Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. 

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants children who are critically ill with their one wish. Recently, the organization granted it's 11,000 wish to a girl named Madison who wanted her own horse. 

Led by chef Tommy Klauber, guests cooked up specialty Asian recipes during the third annual Dishes For Wishes. The dishes included chicken mushroom gyoza, stir-fry, pan seared tenderloin and a flaming strawberry flambe for dessert. 

This event was also a "farewell" event, as it is the last event Fete Catering & Ballroom will host.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

