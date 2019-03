The Sarasota Orchestra closed out its 2018-2019 season Dinner Series March 28 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

The final dinner welcomed a special guest artist, Guillermo Figueroa, who is a Discoveries 3 conductor and violinist. Guests mingled with Figueroa and other Orchestra supporters during cocktail hour before taking their seats for dinner.

The next dinner series will start up again in the fall.