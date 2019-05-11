 Skip to main content
Dick Vitale poses with the pediatric cancer survivors in attendance.

Dick Vitale Gala raises more than $4.3 million for pediatric cancer research

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Dick Vitale poses with the pediatric cancer survivors in attendance.

Dick Vitale poses with the pediatric cancer survivors in attendance.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Dick Vitale poses with the pediatric cancer survivors in attendance.

Dick Vitale poses with the honorees.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Dick Vitale poses with the honorees.

Every table was decorated with tulips and a football and basketball showcasing the honorees.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Every table was decorated with tulips and a football and basketball showcasing the honorees.

The ballroom was near capacity at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

The ballroom was near capacity at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The event raised more than $4.3 million for the V Foundation.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

The event raised more than $4.3 million for the V Foundation.

Awards were given to Chris Fowler, Avery Johnson, Dabo Swinney, Holly Rowe and Lee Corso.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Awards were given to Chris Fowler, Avery Johnson, Dabo Swinney, Holly Rowe and Lee Corso.

The head table was adorned with tulips.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

The head table was adorned with tulips.

Kevin Negandhi signs basketballs for fans.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Kevin Negandhi signs basketballs for fans.

Rick and Dawn Dupon

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Rick and Dawn Dupon

Shawn, Sadie, Sarah and Grant Keller

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Shawn, Sadie, Sarah and Grant Keller

Susan and Tim Leopold

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Susan and Tim Leopold

Cindy and Kristi Pentecost

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Cindy and Kristi Pentecost

Dottie Waters, R.C. "Bucky" Waters and Linda Sieben

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Dottie Waters, R.C. “Bucky” Waters and Linda Sieben

Chris and Elizabeth Briggs

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Chris and Elizabeth Briggs

Eleni and Tom Kouvatsos

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Eleni and Tom Kouvatsos

Grant and Lauren Sheeder

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Grant and Lauren Sheeder

Brendan Russell and Kristina Hjertkvist

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Brendan Russell and Kristina Hjertkvist

Terry and Cecile Marks

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Terry and Cecile Marks

The VIP reception was held in a tent — that took in a little water from the storm — outside the hotel.

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

The VIP reception was held in a tent — that took in a little water from the storm — outside the hotel.

Kelly and David Pilipovich

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Kelly and David Pilipovich

Chelsea Sturm, Logan Hayward and Samantha Worsham

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Chelsea Sturm, Logan Hayward and Samantha Worsham

Christianne, Honoree Avery and Cassandra Johnson

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Christianne, Honoree Avery and Cassandra Johnson

Christianne, Honoree Avery and Cassandra Johnson

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Christianne, Honoree Avery and Cassandra Johnson

Rob and Erin Guzzo

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Rob and Erin Guzzo

Ernie and Cindy Withers with Judy and Ryan Ford

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Ernie and Cindy Withers with Judy and Ryan Ford

Ellen Dizio and Chris Rothstein

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Ellen Dizio and Chris Rothstein

Karen Gass and Laura Williams

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Karen Gass and Laura Williams

Kim McMahon, Tom Crean and Dave McMahon

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Kim McMahon, Tom Crean and Dave McMahon

Danielle and Adam Cohen with Josh Pastner

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Danielle and Adam Cohen with Josh Pastner

The gala, which benefited the V Foundation for Cancer Research, was held May 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Not even a torrential downpour could put a damper on the Dick Vitale Gala festivities May 10.

Cancer survivors and their families, sports industry professionals and other supporters gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the 14th annual event benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. After a record-setting gala last year that raised $3.7 million for pediatric cancer research, Vitale told press at the pre-gala press conference that he was excited to raise even more this year.

And that he did. According to a V Foundation press release, the event raised more than $4.3 million.

The evening began as VIP guests hurried under a path of umbrella to a pre-gala reception under a tent outside the hotel. They enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres before heading into the ballroom for dinner, several inspiring speeches and an award presentation.

Honorees were ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler, former NBA and college head coach and NBA championship player Avery Johnson and Clemson University Football Head Coach Dabo Swinney. Vitale also honored ESPN talents Holly Rowe and Lee Corso with the John Saunders V Foundation Courage Award for their dedication to raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

Later in the night, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro and Vitale also announced a grant to be named in memory of Tyler Trent, a 20-year-old Purdue student from Carmel, Indiana, who died Jan. 1 after a five-year battle with a rare form of bone cancer.

The grant, which will support research in the area of adolescent and young adult cancers, will be funded through a joint effort with Cannonball Kids’ cancer Foundation (CKc). CKc added $100,000 to the funds raised by the V Foundation through a two-week #MatchforTyler campaign.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

