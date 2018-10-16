Dick Smothers' Longboat condo is for sale

Comedian Dick Smothers' Longboat Key home is for sale.

The Grand Bay residence he shares with fiancée Marie Kropp, who owns the property, is listed for $1.55 million and is marketed by Pamela Hagan and Jennifer Flanders of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota office.

Smothers, 78, gained fame with his brother Tom on the classic “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour’’ and numerous other television shows and movies. He’s a longtime supporter of Sarasota arts, and he performed in July at the Florida Studio Theater’s 10th Anniversary Sarasota Improv Festival. Gold records and Smothers' legendary cello are on display in the home.

The sixth-floor unit offers 2,925 square feet with three bedrooms, three full baths and a half bath. The view overlooks the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside golf course and Sarasota Bay.

“This Grand Bay residence is an ideal location,’’ Hagan said. “It’s the perfect place to watch sailboats glide in the water or see the golfers hit a long drive.”

The condo last sold in 2005 for $1.286 million, according to county property records.