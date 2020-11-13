 Skip to main content
Sarasota junior T.J. McKay takes a seat after Lehigh scored a touchdown to take a 28-14 lead.

Despite Pack's big day, Sarasota football falls to Lehigh in regional play-in

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota junior T.J. McKay takes a seat after Lehigh scored a touchdown to take a 28-14 lead.

Sarasota Sailors defenders rally to the football to complete a tackle.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota Sailors defenders rally to the football to complete a tackle.

Lehigh senior Tar'varish Dawson scores a touchdown on a 15-yard rush to give the Lightning a 7-0 lead. Dawson scored three touchdowns.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lehigh senior Tar'varish Dawson scores a touchdown on a 15-yard rush to give the Lightning a 7-0 lead. Dawson scored three touchdowns.

Sarasota senior Dom Bennett lets out his frustration after the Sailors' offense recorded another first-half three-and-out. The offense got going in the final two minutes of the half.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota senior Dom Bennett lets out his frustration after the Sailors' offense recorded another first-half three-and-out. The offense got going in the final two minutes of the half.

Sarasota junior Ashton Turner (right) talks with defensive backs coach Jonathan Pitts after the Sailors' defense gave up its second touchdown of the first half to fall behind 14-0.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota junior Ashton Turner (right) talks with defensive backs coach Jonathan Pitts after the Sailors' defense gave up its second touchdown of the first half to fall behind 14-0.

Sarasota linebackers coach Tyrell Burton celebrates a Dom Bennett kick return touchdown that brought the Sailors within 14-7 of Lehigh late in the first half.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota linebackers coach Tyrell Burton celebrates a Dom Bennett kick return touchdown that brought the Sailors within 14-7 of Lehigh late in the first half.

Sarasota senior Dom Bennett takes a breather after racing for a long kick return touchdown that cut Lehigh's lead to 14-7 late in the first half.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota senior Dom Bennett takes a breather after racing for a long kick return touchdown that cut Lehigh's lead to 14-7 late in the first half.

Sarasota sophomore Tyler Pack wipes the sweat off his face after the Sailors conceded a touchdown drive to fall behind 21-7 in the last two minutes of the first half.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota sophomore Tyler Pack wipes the sweat off his face after the Sailors conceded a touchdown drive to fall behind 21-7 in the last two minutes of the first half.

Sarasota senior Terrell Pack out-jumps Lehigh senior Omarion Cooper for a reception in the dying seconds of the first half. Pack would reel in a 40-yard touchdown on the very next play, the last before halftime.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota senior Terrell Pack out-jumps Lehigh senior Omarion Cooper for a reception in the dying seconds of the first half. Pack would reel in a 40-yard touchdown on the very next play, the last before halftime.

Sarasota senior Terrell Pack walks the Sailors' sideline after catching a 40-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half to cut Lehigh's lead to 21-14.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota senior Terrell Pack walks the Sailors' sideline after catching a 40-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half to cut Lehigh's lead to 21-14.

Sarasota junior Ashton Turner watches the Lehigh Lightning celebrate on the far sideline in the final moments of a 42-20 Sailors' loss.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Sarasota junior Ashton Turner watches the Lehigh Lightning celebrate on the far sideline in the final moments of a 42-20 Sailors' loss.

Senior Terrell Pack caught a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to keep Sarasota from losing to Lehigh 42-20
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

The Sailors managed to navigate choppy waters in the first half of their Class 7A regional play-in game against Lehigh.

But a rough second half means Sarasota’s season has sailed. The Sailors lost to the Lightning 42-20 Friday night at Sarasota High School, wrapping up a 5-6 season.

“Our kids fought hard tonight,” Sarasota head coach Brody Wiseman said. “Obviously, we didn’t make the plays when it mattered.”

Lehigh senior Tar’varish Dawson scored three touchdowns on the night — two rushes and one reception. For Sarasota, senior wide receiver Terrell Pack shined in the losing effort, catching two touchdowns from junior Lance Trippel.

“[I’ll remember] the pride we have,” Pack said when asked what he’ll remember most about his time as a Sailor. “We keep fighting and fighting and fighting while everybody doubts us.”

“I’m happy about the culture and identity we’re establishing as a program,” Wiseman added. “I think it’s really something that we can carry forward. … The want-to and the fight, I think there’s a lot more pride in what we are as a program. This is something that started before I took over as head coach. When I came on as an assistant for Spencer Hodges, he kind of laid the foundation.”

Sarasota nearly got out to an early lead, reaching the Lightning 8-yard line with about four minutes to play in the first. However, the drive stalled after an errant snap on first-and-goal led to an 11-yard loss. The Sailors eventually missed a 37-yard field goal attempt.

Lehigh responded with a touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead. The score came on a 15-yard touchdown run by Dawson.

The second quarter was a defensive battle — until the last two minutes, that is. First, the Lightning extended their lead to 14-0 on a 27-yard catch-and-run by junior Alex Gonzalez. The Sailors scored immediately afterward on a kickoff return by senior Dom Bennett.

Lehigh then put together a quick-strike drive capped off by a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior Durand Bundy to Dawson to make the score 21-7 with 28.5 seconds left in the half. Not to be outdone, Sarasota constructed a three-play drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Trippel to Pack with no time remaining. Lehigh led at halftime 21-14.

The Sailors had a chance to tie the game midway through the third quarter. They decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Lightning 2-yard line but committed a false start. Sarasota sent out its field goal unit but then drew Lehigh offside to get another chance to go for it on fourth-and-1. But a snap over Trippel’s head doomed the play, and sophomore Richard Young took the very next play 82 yards for a Lightning touchdown run that signaled the beginning of the end of the Sailors’ season.

Lehigh would tack on two more rushing touchdowns, including one more from Dawson to make it 42-14 early in the fourth quarter. Pack caught another touchdown pass, this one a 15-yarder from Trippel with 1.5 seconds left, that made the final score 42-20 in favor of the Lightning.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

