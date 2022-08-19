 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank realizes his goal of competing in the junior 17 division at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held Aug. 18-21 at Tampa's Amalie Arena. (Photos by Ryan Kohn)

Despite not placing, Lakewood Ranch gymnast realizes a dream at 2022 U.S. Championships

While Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank didn't earn a medal, he displayed power and grace at the U.S. Gymnastic Championships.

Lakewood Ranch's Jaden Blank saw things from a different perspective competing in the vault.

Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank tries to impress the judges with his big dismount off the rings.

Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank shows his muscle on the parallel bars.

Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank soared to impressive heights with his best finish in the vault.

Being a national championship competitor has a nice ring to it for Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank.

Jaden Blank saddles up on the extremely difficult pommel horse at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

At 4 years old, Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank had a painful fall, but he still flipped for gymnastics and now competes at the highest level.

Qualifying for the national championships had Lakewood Ranch's Jaden Blank doing handsprings.

It's not a stretch to believe Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank will continue to move up in the world of gymnastics.

Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank powders his hands as he takes on another national championship event.

Even without winning a medal, Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank had plenty to celebrate competing against the nation's best.

Now that Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank has competed against the nation's best, he can set his goals even higher.

Lakewood Ranch's Jaden Blank displayed power and grace at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in the Junior Men's 17 division.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

A dream doesn't always end with gold.

Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank dreamed of competing at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held Aug. 18-21 at Tampa's Amalie Arena. Blank, who trains with Bradenton's EVO Athletics gym, earned a berth to the event and finished 21st in the nation in the Junior Men 17 division.

Although he didn't earn a medal, Blank's display of power and grace proved he belongs with the best gymnasts in the nation. Now with experience competing at the top level, he can set his sights on higher goals.

“It was more stressful than a normal competition for sure,” Blank said. “I was dealing with some injuries leading up to it, some bone bruising in my wrists and a sprained finger on my left hand that made it impossible to hang for a while. I had to adjust my training around that, which made it difficult. But overall I’m happy with my performance and I’m glad I was able to compete.”

His highest score in Tampa came in the vault, where he earned a 13.30 from the judges, good for 18th place. He wowed the crowd with his core strength and athleticism.

Blank began a very special year of competing by securing the Level 10 All-Around Championship (78.750) at the 2022 Florida Men's State Championships, held March 4-6 in Alachua. Level 10 is the highest level of the Junior Olympic program overseen by USA Gymnastics. At the state championships, Blank finished first in the floor exercise, vault, parallel bars, and high bar and finished second in the rings and pommel horse.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

