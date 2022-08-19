Despite not placing, Lakewood Ranch gymnast realizes a dream at 2022 U.S. Championships

A dream doesn't always end with gold.

Lakewood Ranch gymnast Jaden Blank dreamed of competing at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held Aug. 18-21 at Tampa's Amalie Arena. Blank, who trains with Bradenton's EVO Athletics gym, earned a berth to the event and finished 21st in the nation in the Junior Men 17 division.

Although he didn't earn a medal, Blank's display of power and grace proved he belongs with the best gymnasts in the nation. Now with experience competing at the top level, he can set his sights on higher goals.

“It was more stressful than a normal competition for sure,” Blank said. “I was dealing with some injuries leading up to it, some bone bruising in my wrists and a sprained finger on my left hand that made it impossible to hang for a while. I had to adjust my training around that, which made it difficult. But overall I’m happy with my performance and I’m glad I was able to compete.”

His highest score in Tampa came in the vault, where he earned a 13.30 from the judges, good for 18th place. He wowed the crowd with his core strength and athleticism.

Blank began a very special year of competing by securing the Level 10 All-Around Championship (78.750) at the 2022 Florida Men's State Championships, held March 4-6 in Alachua. Level 10 is the highest level of the Junior Olympic program overseen by USA Gymnastics. At the state championships, Blank finished first in the floor exercise, vault, parallel bars, and high bar and finished second in the rings and pommel horse.