Designing Women Boutique hosts first Salon Series dinner

Designing Women Boutique strayed from its usual lunch and speaker event to host a Salon Series dinner.

For the first time, the evening approach to the series was taken, with light bites and wine served during the social hour before the program started. The first evening speaker was Jennifer Rominiecki, executive director of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Rominiecki spoke about the garden's current progress and where it will be going in the future.

The next evening speaker event March 27 features Kelly Romanoff, Teri A. Hansen and John Annis.

The evening ended in typical Salon Series form with a fashion show.