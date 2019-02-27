 Skip to main content
Jean Weidner Goldstein, President Ida Zito, Tom Urfer, Chairwoman Joan Campo-Liga and Monia Joblin

Designing Women Boutique hosts first Salon Series dinner

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Jean Weidner Goldstein, President Ida Zito, Tom Urfer, Chairwoman Joan Campo-Liga and Monia Joblin

Wendy Demming and Speaker Jennifer Rominiecki

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Wendy Demming and Speaker Jennifer Rominiecki

Debra Gillett and Carol Phillips

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Debra Gillett and Carol Phillips

Appetizers were set up around the store.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Appetizers were set up around the store.

Barbara Livingston and Jane Hansen

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Barbara Livingston and Jane Hansen

Linda DePadilla, Jan Mallory-Wood, Mary Packham and Ellen Binder

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Linda DePadilla, Jan Mallory-Wood, Mary Packham and Ellen Binder

Dale Horwitz Clayton and Gail Selley

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Dale Horwitz Clayton and Gail Selley

White wine and rose were served during social hour.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

White wine and rose were served during social hour.

Connie O'Shaughnessy and Pat Grubb

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Connie O'Shaughnessy and Pat Grubb

Flowers decorated the tables.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Flowers decorated the tables.

Donna Koffman models the first outfit.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Donna Koffman models the first outfit.

Susan Scarbrough strikes a pose.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Susan Scarbrough strikes a pose.

Martee Phillips walks the runway.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Martee Phillips walks the runway.

Deborah Cole models her dress and bag.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Deborah Cole models her dress and bag.

Ann Logan is carrying a new Kate Spade bag.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Ann Logan is carrying a new Kate Spade bag.

Helen Hermanson models a bright-colored dress.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Helen Hermanson models a bright-colored dress.

Donna Koffman walks in her second outfit.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Donna Koffman walks in her second outfit.

The Salon Series dinner was held Feb. 27 at Designing Women Boutique.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Designing Women Boutique strayed from its usual lunch and speaker event to host a Salon Series dinner. 

For the first time, the evening approach to the series was taken, with light bites and wine served during the social hour before the program started. The first evening speaker was Jennifer Rominiecki, executive director of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Rominiecki spoke about the garden's current progress and where it will be going in the future. 

The next evening speaker event March 27 features Kelly Romanoff, Teri A. Hansen and John Annis. 

The evening ended in typical Salon Series form with a fashion show. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

