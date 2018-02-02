Diamonds are a girl's best friend at Designing Women Boutique

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, so the women at Designing Women Boutique brought the jewels to the girls.

On Jan. 30, Designing Women Boutique brought in the Leslie Hindman Auctioneers from Chicago to show off their upcoming auction items. Valued between $1,000 and $30,000, the items sparkled bright in the glass case, making almost any woman fall in love.

The items will be at the auction house in Chicago for bidding on Feb 10 and 11.