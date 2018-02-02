 Skip to main content
Leslie Hindman Auctioneer Representatives Kristin Vaughn, Ian Klopfer and Katie Guilbault

Diamonds are a girl's best friend at Designing Women Boutique

Katie Guilbault talks to Bert Minot about a ring available at the auction.

Kristin Vaughn models an Oscar Heyman brooch, valued between $3,000 and $5,000, and an art deco bracelet.

Ian Klopfer lets three ladies get up close and personal with a diamond bracelet.

Mitchell Helton and Lori Monserrat

Linda Gross and Angela Massaro-Fain

Florance Conlan and Stacy Warren

The Leslie Hindman Auctioneers are based out of Chicago.

Karin Gustafson and Ginny Kepp.

Diane and Gary Macia and Joan Wood.

Ian Klopfer pulls out an aquamarine bead necklace.

Ida Zito and Linda Gross

These emerald and diamond earrings,, emerald bracelet and art deco bracelet are up for bid on Feb. 10 and 11. The diamond bracelet is valued between $20,000 and $30,000.

Leslie Hindman Auctioneers bring in valuable jewels on Jan. 30.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, so the women at Designing Women Boutique brought the jewels to the girls. 

On Jan. 30, Designing Women Boutique brought in the Leslie Hindman Auctioneers from Chicago to show off their upcoming auction items. Valued between $1,000 and $30,000, the items sparkled bright in the glass case, making almost any woman fall in love. 

The items will be at the auction house in Chicago for bidding on Feb 10 and 11. 

