 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-founders Diane Roskamp, Margaret Wise and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Designing Women Boutique celebrates the past and future at 17th annual gala

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Co-founders Diane Roskamp, Margaret Wise and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Buy this Photo
Event chair Martha Harrison and Board President Ida Zito

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Event chair Martha Harrison and Board President Ida Zito

Buy this Photo
Alex Pelletier, emcee Joey Panek and Jonathan Gruber

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Alex Pelletier, emcee Joey Panek and Jonathan Gruber

Buy this Photo
John and Chris Sancin with Bert Minot

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

John and Chris Sancin with Bert Minot

Buy this Photo
Jonathan Gruber and Alex Pelletier

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Jonathan Gruber and Alex Pelletier

Buy this Photo
Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Buy this Photo
Faith Goldman, Deb Kabinoff and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Faith Goldman, Deb Kabinoff and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Buy this Photo
Rob and Andrea Hunt

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Rob and Andrea Hunt

Buy this Photo
Catherine Burns and Abigail Altier

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Catherine Burns and Abigail Altier

Buy this Photo
Melissa and Rick Furman with Carol Cohen

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Melissa and Rick Furman with Carol Cohen

Buy this Photo
Madara Mancinska, Elita Krums-Kane and Laura Macukane

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Madara Mancinska, Elita Krums-Kane and Laura Macukane

Buy this Photo
Michelle Vigliotti, Janet Hammer and Saundra Guzman

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Michelle Vigliotti, Janet Hammer and Saundra Guzman

Buy this Photo
Karla and Karin Gustafson

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Karla and Karin Gustafson

Buy this Photo
Dana LeBlanc and Tom Urfer

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Dana LeBlanc and Tom Urfer

Buy this Photo
Melissa Reid, Valerie Zamberletti and Steve Reid

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Melissa Reid, Valerie Zamberletti and Steve Reid

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Moore

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Elizabeth Moore

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins and Lois Lucek

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Audrey Robbins and Lois Lucek

Buy this Photo
Tana Darley and Dr. John A. Galat

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Tana Darley and Dr. John A. Galat

Buy this Photo
Nancy Markle, Steven Deak and Flora Major

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Nancy Markle, Steven Deak and Flora Major

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Rominiecki, Wendy Deming and Hermione Gilpin

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Jennifer Rominiecki, Wendy Deming and Hermione Gilpin

Buy this Photo
Sally Schule and Marcy Klein

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Sally Schule and Marcy Klein

Buy this Photo
Ricardo Graziano, Marlene Liberman and Iain Webb

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Ricardo Graziano, Marlene Liberman and Iain Webb

Buy this Photo
Event chair Martha Harrison, Board President Ida Zito and emcee Joey Panek started the program.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 |

Event chair Martha Harrison, Board President Ida Zito and emcee Joey Panek started the program.

Buy this Photo
Share
The "Forever Young" fundraiser was held Dec. 8 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Designing Women Boutique celebrated the old and new during its "Forever Young" gala Dec. 8 at Michael's On East. 

More than 200 guests made their way to Michael's On East for an evening event that highlighted Designing Women Boutique's support for the arts.

The program started with words from event chair Martha Harrison as well as a retrospective video highlighting moments from the lives of DWB co-founders Jean Weidner Goldstein, Margaret Wise and Diane Roskamp. What followed was a number of performances from the Sailor Circus Academy and the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. The night had music from the Sarasota Orchestra String Quartet as well as performers from the Asolo Conservatory taking photos with guests.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement