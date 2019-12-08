Designing Women Boutique celebrates the past and future at 17th annual gala

Designing Women Boutique celebrated the old and new during its "Forever Young" gala Dec. 8 at Michael's On East.

More than 200 guests made their way to Michael's On East for an evening event that highlighted Designing Women Boutique's support for the arts.

The program started with words from event chair Martha Harrison as well as a retrospective video highlighting moments from the lives of DWB co-founders Jean Weidner Goldstein, Margaret Wise and Diane Roskamp. What followed was a number of performances from the Sailor Circus Academy and the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. The night had music from the Sarasota Orchestra String Quartet as well as performers from the Asolo Conservatory taking photos with guests.