Designing Women Founder Jean Weidner Goldstein, Board President Ida Zito and board member Linga Gross

Designing Women Boutique and Estate Services awards 2018 grants

Thursday, May 2, 2019 |

Sarah Haworth dances with a Dynasty Star dancer.

Maicy Powell and Nate Jacobs

Elizabeth Spingler, Founder Jean Weidner Goldstein and Stacey Corley

Jim Shirley, Julie Leach and Scott Guinn

Colton Gannon and Sarah Haworth

Jon DeVries and Megan Micale

Martee Phillips, Eric Rathfelder and Jean Meyer

Sean Keenan and Ann Logan

Board President Ida Zito and Board Secretary Barbara Epperson

Carol Cohen, Maureen Bentley and Janice Zarro

Linda Gross and Eric Rathfelder

Sally Scule and Interim Executive Director Marisa Fowler

Founder Jean Weidner Goldstein, Peter Miller and Martha Harrison

Board President Ida Zito welcomes guests.

Attendees watch as Asolo Repertory Theatre is honored with a grant.

Board President Ida Zito introduces Interim Executive Director Marisa Fowler.

The 2018 Grant Awards ceremony was held May 2 at BMO Harris Bank.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Several nonprofit employees headed to BMO Harris Bank for a non-banking reason May 2. 

The occasion was the 2018 Designing Women Boutique and Estate Services Grant Awards, which honored 14 local nonprofits with grants and recognized six others (and two new ones for 2019) who are receiving support through DWB's GroundWorks program.

Guests enjoyed light bites and cocktails at the start of the event while Dynasty Stars dancers performed. 

During the presentation, DWB awarded nearly $140,000 in grants to the following area nonprofits: Asolo Repertory Theatre, All Faith Food Bank, Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Booker Middle School VPA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, Children's Guardian Fund, Easterseals Southwest Florida, Face Autism, Meals on Wheels, The Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Farmers Market, Sarasota Youth Orchestra, the Venice Symphony and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Several performers from nonprofits awarded grants also performed for guests, ending the evening on a high note.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

