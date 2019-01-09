Designing Daughters awards 30 local nonprofits

Designing Daughters holds fundraisers throughout the entire year, saving up for one night – the Grant Ceremony.

At this year's ceremony Jan. 9, 30 nonprofits were awarded with checks ranging from $500 to $5,000. The total amount of funds raised by the women totaled $90,000.

The nonprofits who receive the grants are chosen by the members of Designing Daughters, narrowed down by the organization's grants committee, then voted on by the members. After the votes are tallied, the grants committee disperses the total funds.

The evening was celebrated with Designing Daughters and their guests, along with representatives from the 30 nonprofits. Guests enjoyed light bites, wine and beer at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing while they watched each organization collect its check.