Designing Daughters awards 30 local nonprofits

The 2019 Grant Ceremony was hosted Jan. 9 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Designing Daughters holds fundraisers throughout the entire year, saving up for one night – the Grant Ceremony. 

At this year's ceremony Jan. 9, 30 nonprofits were awarded with checks ranging from $500 to $5,000. The total amount of funds raised by the women totaled $90,000. 

The nonprofits who receive the grants are chosen by the members of Designing Daughters, narrowed down by the organization's grants committee, then voted on by the members. After the votes are tallied, the grants committee disperses the total funds. 

The evening was celebrated with Designing Daughters and their guests, along with representatives from the 30 nonprofits. Guests enjoyed light bites, wine and beer at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing while they watched each organization collect its check. 

 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

