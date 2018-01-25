 Skip to main content
Nikki Taylor, Jen Rust, Shelley Lister, Jane Thompson and Elli Baldwin

Designing Daughters grant ceremony spreads tears of joy

Sara Bealor and Megan Wenger

April White, Britney Guertin, Liz Reuth and Rebekah Peranio

Stephanie Grepling, Ashley Guttridge, Heather Hawley, Heather Schafer and Diana Bourn

Chris Hill, Felicity, Brook Bello

Ashley Guttridge and Jana Marie Lyons

Diane and Bob Roskamp

Jamie Coppens and Chelsea Linde

Amanda Chandler, April White and Shaelina Holmes

Shaelina Holmes skips to the front of the room to collect the check for Booker Middle School VPA.

Designing Daughters President Elli Baldwin hugs Felicity, a survivor of child sex abuse and representative of More Too Life.

Brook Bello takes a video of Felicity and Chris Hill receiving More Too Life's check.

Felicity and Chris Hill receive the check for More Too Life.

Designing Daughters President Elli Baldwin and Instride Therapy CEO Dana Johnston smile for a photo with Instride Therapy's check.

Sara Bealor walks to the front of the room to receive a check for the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota.

SPARCC leaders jump for joy as they collect the $3,400 check for their organization.

Jen Rust becomes teary-eyed as she reads Mothers Helping Mother's story before granting them with a $5,000 check.

Designing Daughters held their annual Grant Ceremony Jan. 25 at the Community Foundation of Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was an emotional evening for those involved with Designing Daughter’s Grant Ceremony.

Each year, Designing Daughters holds a grant ceremony to disperse the funds they raised that year to the nonprofits voted upon by the organization. This year, a total of $71,000 was given to 19 local nonprofits. Among those are the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Mothers Helping Mothers, Harvest House and Children First.

With each story shared, tears were shed from Designing Daughters members, charity leaders and guests in attendance.

The proceeds are going directly to the nonprofit organizations for uses such as building a new fence for barn animals, an alternative spring break program for area high school students and scholarship funding.

