Designing Daughters grant ceremony spreads tears of joy

It was an emotional evening for those involved with Designing Daughter’s Grant Ceremony.

Each year, Designing Daughters holds a grant ceremony to disperse the funds they raised that year to the nonprofits voted upon by the organization. This year, a total of $71,000 was given to 19 local nonprofits. Among those are the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Mothers Helping Mothers, Harvest House and Children First.

With each story shared, tears were shed from Designing Daughters members, charity leaders and guests in attendance.

The proceeds are going directly to the nonprofit organizations for uses such as building a new fence for barn animals, an alternative spring break program for area high school students and scholarship funding.