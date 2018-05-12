Designing Daughters host Bohemian night in the gardens

Amongst the flowers of Selby Gardens, the Designing Daughters hosted a laid-back gala May 11 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Adorned in flower crowns from Tiger Lily Florist, henna tattoos and long flowing dresses, guests socialized and sipped cocktails at the Bohemian Blooms Gala. Dinner was buffet style, matching the casual atmosphere of the night.

For $50, light up rings were available for purchase, with a chance to win a bar cart filled with an abundance of alcoholic delights.