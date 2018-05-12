 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Lauren Thomas, Ashley Guttridge and Kelly Calamaras

Designing Daughters host Bohemian night in the gardens

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

President Elli Baldwin and Carrie Dennison

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Janibel Dejesus and Chelsea Linde

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Tiger Lily Florist made flower crowns prior to the gala.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Rebekah Peranio, Kortnee Gonzalez, Nicole Desiano and Carrie Dennison

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

A VIP lounge served champagne and had extra seating.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

One lucky winner took home this bar cart.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Hello Gorgeous set up a boho-inspired photo booth.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Florals decorated the tables inside Michael's on the Bay.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Jennifer Wick and Jennifer Rust

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Dinner was served buffet style.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Matthew and Jennifer Matteo

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Kim Kelly and April White

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Lauren Fitzgerald and Britney Guertin

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Sheena Maini, Nikki Taylor and Trisha Dunn

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Teresa Jones

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

The VIP lounge was available for an extra ticket charge.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Jaime and Adam Still

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Matthew Grover and Courtney Brower

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

For $10, henna tattoos were available.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Francisco Catero and Caitlin Sweinsberger

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Chelsea Linde and Ally Glauser

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Vanessa Caropepe and Susan Lynch

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

Lisa Wells and Suzanne Coelingh

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

CC's Paper Artistry provided the decor for the step and repeat.

Saturday, May. 12, 2018 |

The Bohemian Blooms Gala was held May 11 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Amongst the flowers of Selby Gardens, the Designing Daughters hosted a laid-back gala May 11 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. 

Adorned in flower crowns from Tiger Lily Florist, henna tattoos and long flowing dresses, guests socialized and sipped cocktails at the Bohemian Blooms Gala. Dinner was buffet style, matching the casual atmosphere of the night.

For $50, light up rings were available for purchase, with a chance to win a bar cart filled with an abundance of alcoholic delights.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

