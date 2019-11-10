 Skip to main content
Herman Martinez and Jerry Hufford stand alongside the Circle of Honor memorial that was dedicated by the Association of Veterans and Military Supporters and the Pulte Group Southwest Florida Division at Del Webb.

Del Webb unveils veterans memorial in Lakewood Ranch

County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh thanked Herman Martinez, the commander of the Association of Veterans and Military Supporters, for his role in building a veterans memorial at Del Webb Lakewood Ranch.

Don and Vanessa Baugh, a Manatee County commissioner, listen to the Veterans Day ceremony at Del Webb.

Army veteran Harvey Goldberg of Del Webb is honored during the ceremony.

U.S. Marines veteran John Sleyter is honored during the Veterans Day ceremony at Del Webb.

The Association of Veterans and Military Supporters at Del Webb presented three grants during the ceremony.

Southeastern Guide Dogs representative Sean Brown, an Army veteran, was the guest speaker during Del Webb's Veterans Day program.

Rose Bauer holds flowers that were given to her as her husband of 73 years, Reinhard Edward Bauer, was honored during a Veterans Day ceremony at Del Webb.

Angelo Truglio leads the Let's Sing choir of Del Webb.

World War II veteran George Seltzer of Del Webb served in the Air Corps and is honored at the ceremony.

Air Force veteran Jerry Hufford presents the colors.

Angelo Truglio leads the Let's Sing choir of Del Webb.

World War II veteran Reinhard Edward Bauer is honored at Del Webb.

Veterans Day ceremony presented by the Association of Veterans and Military Supporters.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Although veteran Herman Martinez, the commander of the Association of Veterans and Military Supporters at Del Webb, won't officially step down from his role leading the organization until Jan. 1, he believes his most important task has been completed.

Martinez was a driving force behind getting a veterans memorial flagpole built at Del Webb.

On Nov. 10, that memorial, which was constructed by the PulteGroup Southwest Florida Division, was unveiled before a Veterans Day ceremony in the clubhouse.

"This is my last time to appear in front of you as the commander," he told the group. "I have to step aside due to some health issues. But to see the support of the people who have come forward to help this organization, to give a helping hand, has gone a long way. This flagpole is here and it is ours forever."

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh attended the ceremony.

"This memorial makes sure we don't forget those who made our communities possible," she said. "It's beautiful. Every community should have a veterans memorial."

After the memorial was dedicated, a ceremony was held inside the clubhouse, honoring Del Webb's veterans. Army veteran Sean Brown of Southeastern Guide Dogs was the guest speaker.

 

