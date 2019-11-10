Although veteran Herman Martinez, the commander of the Association of Veterans and Military Supporters at Del Webb, won't officially step down from his role leading the organization until Jan. 1, he believes his most important task has been completed.

Martinez was a driving force behind getting a veterans memorial flagpole built at Del Webb.

On Nov. 10, that memorial, which was constructed by the PulteGroup Southwest Florida Division, was unveiled before a Veterans Day ceremony in the clubhouse.

"This is my last time to appear in front of you as the commander," he told the group. "I have to step aside due to some health issues. But to see the support of the people who have come forward to help this organization, to give a helping hand, has gone a long way. This flagpole is here and it is ours forever."

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh attended the ceremony.

"This memorial makes sure we don't forget those who made our communities possible," she said. "It's beautiful. Every community should have a veterans memorial."

After the memorial was dedicated, a ceremony was held inside the clubhouse, honoring Del Webb's veterans. Army veteran Sean Brown of Southeastern Guide Dogs was the guest speaker.