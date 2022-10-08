Del Webb of Lakewood Ranch hosts the Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon

The day Del Webb's Sandy Pavlat was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 was the scariest day of her life.

"You're just in a daze," Pavlat said.

Although she's now in remission, Pavlat still gets nervous when she goes into the doctor's office for a mammogram, worried the cancer has returned.

The Del Webb Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon Oct. 8 reminded Pavlat she's not alone as there are other survivors in the community as well as residents who are fighting cancer.

Del Webb's Kathi Ferullo said the Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon is an opportunity for survivors to celebrate with the community and be together with other women and men who understand what they've been through.

Ellen Lotz, the president of the Del Webb Women's Club, which hosted the walk, said the more than 325 people from Del Webb and nearby neighborhoods participating in the walk were walking for those in the community who are fighting breast cancer or who are survivors.

"Walking for members of our community makes it more fulfilling for us and makes us work harder to give back more," Lotz said.

On top of the walk, the club hosted a wine tasting Oct. 12 and will host a live auction and chance auction Oct. 20 as well as a "sweet ending" event at Norman Love Confections at University Town Center Oct. 25.

All proceeds will go to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Cancer Foundation.