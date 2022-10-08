 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Del Webb's Sandy Pavlat and Kathi Ferullo are breast cancer survivors. Pavlat says the walk reminds her she's not alone. Photos by Liz Ramos

Del Webb of Lakewood Ranch hosts the Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Sandy Pavlat and Kathi Ferullo are breast cancer survivors. Pavlat says the walk reminds her she's not alone. Photos by Liz Ramos

Del Webb's Laurie Bonacci dedicates a ribbon to her friends, sisters and cousins who are breast cancer survivors.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Laurie Bonacci dedicates a ribbon to her friends, sisters and cousins who are breast cancer survivors.

Del Webb's Jane Zislin and Ellen Lotz are instrumental in the planning of Del Webb Women's Club's Breast Cancer Awareness Month events, including the walk-a-thon.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Jane Zislin and Ellen Lotz are instrumental in the planning of Del Webb Women's Club's Breast Cancer Awareness Month events, including the walk-a-thon.

Del Webb's Peggy Hufford gets excited for the race during the warm-up.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Peggy Hufford gets excited for the race during the warm-up.

Del Webb's Ivy Ruark dances along to "Proud Mary" in the warm-up.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Ivy Ruark dances along to "Proud Mary" in the warm-up.

Del Webb's Rhonda Horn and Laurie Hoppe make their way around the 1-mile loop. "It's a beautiful day," Hoppe says.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Rhonda Horn and Laurie Hoppe make their way around the 1-mile loop. "It's a beautiful day," Hoppe says.

Del Webb's Sherry Maloney, who is a breast cancer survivor, walks with Isles at Lakewood Ranch's Caitlin Buchanan and 8-year-old Paige Buchanan. "It's nice to see everyone come together to support a good cause," Maloney says.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Sherry Maloney, who is a breast cancer survivor, walks with Isles at Lakewood Ranch's Caitlin Buchanan and 8-year-old Paige Buchanan. "It's nice to see everyone come together to support a good cause," Maloney says.

Del Webb's Sandy Pavlat, Deborah Pinkus and Jane Zislin help residents put ribbons on the ribbon wall.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Sandy Pavlat, Deborah Pinkus and Jane Zislin help residents put ribbons on the ribbon wall.

Del Webb's Rhonda Blaustein and Esther Baltunis help people get registered for the walk. "I'm looking forward to just walking with all the ladies," Baltunis says.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Rhonda Blaustein and Esther Baltunis help people get registered for the walk. "I'm looking forward to just walking with all the ladies," Baltunis says.

Del Webb's Cindy Clark, Nancy Mazzarese and Dee Truglio sell raffle tickets before the walk begins.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Cindy Clark, Nancy Mazzarese and Dee Truglio sell raffle tickets before the walk begins.

Gloria Jensen, Patty Yeager, Pat Gunia, Denise Langro, Judy Kaplan and Leslie Schmitt represent Hampton Falls Terrace in Del Webb during the walk.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Gloria Jensen, Patty Yeager, Pat Gunia, Denise Langro, Judy Kaplan and Leslie Schmitt represent Hampton Falls Terrace in Del Webb during the walk.

Walk-a-thon participants dedicate pink ribbons to those who they know have been impacted by breast cancer.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Walk-a-thon participants dedicate pink ribbons to those who they know have been impacted by breast cancer.

Del Webb's Judy Starr has fun participating in the warm-up before the walk.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Judy Starr has fun participating in the warm-up before the walk.

Del Webb's Laurie Hoppe lifts her legs and moves her arms to warm up before walking a mile to support the fight against breast cancer.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Laurie Hoppe lifts her legs and moves her arms to warm up before walking a mile to support the fight against breast cancer.

Del Webb residents and residents of nearby neighborhoods get ready for the walk-a-thon.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb residents and residents of nearby neighborhoods get ready for the walk-a-thon.

Del Webb's Robin Rothman gives it her all during the warm-up.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Robin Rothman gives it her all during the warm-up.

Del Webb's Gerianne Verruso dresses in pink for the walk with a scarf as added fun.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Gerianne Verruso dresses in pink for the walk with a scarf as added fun.

Del Webb residents start their walk.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb residents start their walk.

Lakewood National's Sherry Chase, Sue Gillis and Laura McLean say it's nice to participate in Del Webb's walk-a-thon. Chase, Gillis and McLean play tennis against residents in Del Webb.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Lakewood National's Sherry Chase, Sue Gillis and Laura McLean say it's nice to participate in Del Webb's walk-a-thon. Chase, Gillis and McLean play tennis against residents in Del Webb.

Del Webb's Jane Minnick and Sharon Power have fun during the walk-a-thon.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Jane Minnick and Sharon Power have fun during the walk-a-thon.

Del Webb's Eddie Abdenour and Joe Mazzarese love the walk-a-thon and enjoy supporting a good cause.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Eddie Abdenour and Joe Mazzarese love the walk-a-thon and enjoy supporting a good cause.

Del Webb's Victoria Minni, Steve Calobong, Debbie Johnston and Jim Flood celebrate finishing their walk.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Victoria Minni, Steve Calobong, Debbie Johnston and Jim Flood celebrate finishing their walk.

Share
Hundreds of Del Webb residents raise awareness about breast cancer with a walk-a-thon.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The day Del Webb's Sandy Pavlat was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 was the scariest day of her life.

"You're just in a daze," Pavlat said. 

Although she's now in remission, Pavlat still gets nervous when she goes into the doctor's office for a mammogram, worried the cancer has returned. 

The Del Webb Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon Oct. 8 reminded Pavlat she's not alone as there are other survivors in the community as well as residents who are fighting cancer. 

Del Webb's Kathi Ferullo said the Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon is an opportunity for survivors to celebrate with the community and be together with other women and men who understand what they've been through. 

Ellen Lotz, the president of the Del Webb Women's Club, which hosted the walk, said the more than 325 people from Del Webb and nearby neighborhoods participating in the walk were walking for those in the community who are fighting breast cancer or who are survivors. 

"Walking for members of our community makes it more fulfilling for us and makes us work harder to give back more," Lotz said. 

On top of the walk, the club hosted a wine tasting Oct. 12 and will host a live auction and chance auction Oct. 20 as well as a "sweet ending" event at Norman Love Confections at University Town Center Oct. 25. 

All proceeds will go to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Cancer Foundation.

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement