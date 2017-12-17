 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chairwoman Danielle Gladding and Chairman Nick Gladding

Debutantes waltz into adulthood

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Chairwoman Danielle Gladding and Chairman Nick Gladding

Buy this Photo
Jeff LaBelle, Bobby Bonila and Scott Rutledge

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Jeff LaBelle, Bobby Bonila and Scott Rutledge

Buy this Photo
Matthew and Diana Straeb

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Matthew and Diana Straeb

Buy this Photo
Debbie Radek and Liz Harazin

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Debbie Radek and Liz Harazin

Buy this Photo
Vivian Holmes and Vera, Sean and Connor Lynch

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Vivian Holmes and Vera, Sean and Connor Lynch

Buy this Photo
Each table was adorned with a white floral centerpiece.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Each table was adorned with a white floral centerpiece.

Buy this Photo
Blythe and Courtney Brooks

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Blythe and Courtney Brooks

Buy this Photo
Tracy Sullivan and Keith Holman

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Tracy Sullivan and Keith Holman

Buy this Photo
The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium was transformed into a dazzling ballroom complete with chandeliers.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium was transformed into a dazzling ballroom complete with chandeliers.

Buy this Photo
Nick Zec Jr, Vicki Zec and Mary and George Dakkak

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Nick Zec Jr, Vicki Zec and Mary and George Dakkak

Buy this Photo
Annette Fuchs, Kimberly Cochran, Erin Wagner and Frances Bermudez

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Annette Fuchs, Kimberly Cochran, Erin Wagner and Frances Bermudez

Buy this Photo
Sarah Davis and Cassie Zec

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Sarah Davis and Cassie Zec

Buy this Photo
Milagros Ibarra, Amy Winkler, Babet Alvarez and Jacqueline Florendo

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Milagros Ibarra, Amy Winkler, Babet Alvarez and Jacqueline Florendo

Buy this Photo
Grace Menke and Lucy Lacivita

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Grace Menke and Lucy Lacivita

Buy this Photo
A Sarasota Orchestra quintet performs before the ceremony.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

A Sarasota Orchestra quintet performs before the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Susan Copeland and Diana Szmurlo

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Susan Copeland and Diana Szmurlo

Buy this Photo
Charleen Krajcsik, Jessica Sudol and Hannah Levison

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Charleen Krajcsik, Jessica Sudol and Hannah Levison

Buy this Photo
The Debutantes await their grand entrance with their escorts.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

The Debutantes await their grand entrance with their escorts.

Buy this Photo
Cullen Marshall, Mykenzie Johnson and Elinor and Merrill Garlington

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Cullen Marshall, Mykenzie Johnson and Elinor and Merrill Garlington

Buy this Photo
The Debutante Program of Sarasota and Manatee Counties President Robin Serbin and her husband, Mark Serbin

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

The Debutante Program of Sarasota and Manatee Counties President Robin Serbin and her husband, Mark Serbin

Buy this Photo
Judy Zuckerberg, Renee Hamad, BJ Creighton and Hillary Steele

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Judy Zuckerberg, Renee Hamad, BJ Creighton and Hillary Steele

Buy this Photo
Lillie and Hunter Baxter with Hudson Dickinson

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Lillie and Hunter Baxter with Hudson Dickinson

Buy this Photo
Anton Kernohan, Camryn Marshall and Ryan Chappell

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Anton Kernohan, Camryn Marshall and Ryan Chappell

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Debutante Ball was held on Dec. 16 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The Debutante Program of Sarasota and Manatee Counties once again transformed the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium into an elegant ballroom Dec. 16 for the annual Debutante Ball.

This year, 26 female high school seniors were honored at the culmination of this year-long program, which President Robin Serbin says is particularly large group compared to years past.

Serbin says debutantes are female high school seniors in Sarasota and Manatee counties who do well academically, are involved in school and their community and who have outstanding moral character — young women whom she calls the “cream of the crop.”

Proceeds from the event benefited the Sarasota Youth Orchestra.

 

Related Stories