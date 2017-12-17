Debutantes waltz into adulthood

The Debutante Program of Sarasota and Manatee Counties once again transformed the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium into an elegant ballroom Dec. 16 for the annual Debutante Ball.

This year, 26 female high school seniors were honored at the culmination of this year-long program, which President Robin Serbin says is particularly large group compared to years past.

Serbin says debutantes are female high school seniors in Sarasota and Manatee counties who do well academically, are involved in school and their community and who have outstanding moral character — young women whom she calls the “cream of the crop.”

Proceeds from the event benefited the Sarasota Youth Orchestra.