Debutantes make their debut at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

The Debutante Program hosted its 37th Debutante Ball Dec. 15 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

The Debutante Program has been around since 1982, founded in affiliation with the Sarasota Orchestra. On Dec. 15, 22 debutantes were honored, and 520 in total since the program's beginning. Funds from the Debutante Program go towards the youth programs of the Sarasota Orchestra.

The 2018 Debutantes are:

Halle Beach

Haleigh Brown

Hannah Cavis

Caroline Diesel

Zoe Gavette

Alexa Hann

Claudia Hassler

Lia Jin Horger

Abigail Kapusta

Martha Kelly

Sydney Koon

Nicole McKinnon

Grace Menke

Anabella Nelson

Madisyn Opstal

Alexis Seyer

Abigail Sinclair

Sena Szczepaniuk

Ava Vandroff

Madeline Voigt

Ava Wittmer

Christina Wyatt