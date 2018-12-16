 Skip to main content
President Robin and Mark Serbin

Debutantes make their debut at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018

Co-Chairs Chuck and Diann Flanders

The debutantes and their escorts line up for a photo.

The ball was hosted at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

The Debutante Ball started in 1982.

There were 22 debutantes this year.

Carolyn Walsh, Elizabeth Finn and Lisa Richardson

Christina Williams, Jina Horger and Alexandra Lopez

Barry and Lori Adams

Kerry Hann and Eiko Mcurdy

The Municipal Auditorium was elegantly decorated.

Emma Sellers and Alana Brader

Eric McKinnon and Alejandro Zeledon

Maci and Megan Voigt

Debbie Binkley, Peggy Binkley, Kim Seyer and Beth Kanneta

Claire Cornetet and Sarah Karp

Gregg Hassler and Lisa Richardson

Brad Good, Elizabeth Melendez Fisher and Rick Seyer

Music played throughout cocktail hour.

Ruthanne Koffman, Harrison Koffman and Donna Koffman

Neil and Katie McCurry with Richard Karp

Jasmin and George Dakkak

Erin Szablowski and Nicole Dumont

Kristin Berkery, Ki Hassler and Kim Dominguez

Julian Lowenstein, Halle Beach and Sam Koscho

Hannah Cavis and Caroline Diesel smile for the camera as they get in line in Holley Hall.

The annual Debutante Ball was held Dec. 15.
by: Kayleigh Omang

The Debutante Program hosted its 37th Debutante Ball Dec. 15 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. 

The Debutante Program has been around since 1982, founded in affiliation with the Sarasota Orchestra. On Dec. 15, 22 debutantes were honored, and 520 in total since the program's beginning. Funds from the Debutante Program go towards the youth programs of the Sarasota Orchestra. 

The 2018 Debutantes are:

Halle Beach

Haleigh Brown

Hannah Cavis

Caroline Diesel

Zoe Gavette

Alexa Hann

Claudia Hassler

Lia Jin Horger

Abigail Kapusta

Martha Kelly

Sydney Koon

Nicole McKinnon

Grace Menke

Anabella Nelson

Madisyn Opstal

Alexis Seyer

Abigail Sinclair

Sena Szczepaniuk

Ava Vandroff

Madeline Voigt

Ava Wittmer

Christina Wyatt

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

