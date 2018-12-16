Debutantes make their debut at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

The annual Debutante Ball was held Dec. 15.
The Debutante Program hosted its 37th Debutante Ball Dec. 15 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
The Debutante Program has been around since 1982, founded in affiliation with the Sarasota Orchestra. On Dec. 15, 22 debutantes were honored, and 520 in total since the program's beginning. Funds from the Debutante Program go towards the youth programs of the Sarasota Orchestra.
The 2018 Debutantes are:
Halle Beach
Haleigh Brown
Hannah Cavis
Caroline Diesel
Zoe Gavette
Alexa Hann
Claudia Hassler
Lia Jin Horger
Abigail Kapusta
Martha Kelly
Sydney Koon
Nicole McKinnon
Grace Menke
Anabella Nelson
Madisyn Opstal
Alexis Seyer
Abigail Sinclair
Sena Szczepaniuk
Ava Vandroff
Madeline Voigt
Ava Wittmer
Christina Wyatt