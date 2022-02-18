Day two of 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic sees new course record set

Scoring low during the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic is officially a trend.

Friday saw a continuation of Thursday's blistering scores and one golfer, 25-year-old Zecheng Dou, repeated his performance to the letter to take the tournament's top spot after two rounds. Dou shot a seven-under-par 64 for the second day in a row, sinking eight birdies to just one bogey on the No. 2 hole. He is the sole leader at 14 under par.

Davis Thompson is alone in second place at 12 under par after shooting a seven-under-par 64 on Friday. Thompson had nine birdies and two bogeys.

Neither Dou nor Thompson was the biggest story of day two.

That would be Callum Tarren, who is one of ten golfers tied for third at 11 under par. Tarren had the best day of any golfer on Friday, shooting a 10-under-par 61. In fact, Tarren — a 31-year-old PGA Tour golfer from Darlington, England — had the best day of any golfer to ever play Lakewood National; his 61 is a course record. It included eight birdies, no bogeys and an eagle on hole No. 6.

"I just played solid all day," Tarren said. "I started off with two birdies which was nice. … I just kept hitting fairways and hitting greens and gave myself chances. It's nice to have a course record. My game has been good for a while. I have struggled on the PGA Tour so you kind of start second guessing yourself. My goal this week was to come in and just play golf. It's weird. I feel comfortable out here. I like this golf course. Yeah, (it has been) happy days."

The group tied for third place also includes 2019 LECOM Suncoast Classic winner Mark Hubbard, who dropped down from the PGA Tour to play in the event.

Philip Knowles, who was born in Bradenton and attended Bradenton Christian, shot five under par on Friday and is nine under par overall.