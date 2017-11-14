 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh and David Shapiro, congressional candidate for Florida's 16th district

David Shapiro visits Longboat Key Democrats

Nancy and Fran Cooperrider

Mary and James Joseph

Syma and Jay Cohn

Don and Bobbi Bernstein

Arlene Skversky, Carolyn Montgomery, Tessie Jose and Carol McCarthy

Patricia Geraci and Slade and Susan Cargill

John Bradbury and Fran Ferguson

June Ansorge and Audrey Heimler

Natalie Kaufman and Margot Robinson

Andrew Dixon and Izetta Fields-Lindsey

Maureen Merrigan and Wendy Bundy

The Longboat Key Democratic Club held its first meeting of the season Nov. 14.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was a mix of business and pleasure for the first Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting of the season.

Before getting down to business, around club 70 members mingled and caught up with each other.

As lunch approached, they headed to their seats to hear from David Shapiro, a candidate for Florida's 16th U.S. congressional district running against incumbent Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Shapiro shared with the crowd why he was running, prevalent issues and how he thinks he can win.

