David Shapiro visits Longboat Key Democrats

It was a mix of business and pleasure for the first Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting of the season.

Before getting down to business, around club 70 members mingled and caught up with each other.

As lunch approached, they headed to their seats to hear from David Shapiro, a candidate for Florida's 16th U.S. congressional district running against incumbent Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Shapiro shared with the crowd why he was running, prevalent issues and how he thinks he can win.