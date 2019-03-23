Danny's Dream supports Ewing sarcoma research

Chuck and Sue DiNatale are working to make dreams come true for those battling Ewing sarcoma.

For the second year in a row, the DiNatales hosted Danny’s Dream, a fundraising event in honor of their son, Dan, who lost his battle with Ewing sarcoma in 2016.

Following Dan’s death, the DiNatales created The Danny Fund at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center, where Dan was treated. The fund provides resources for Ewing sarcoma research and treatment. Through the fund, they hope to help other children fighting Ewing sarcoma to fulfill their dreams.

The event, which took place March 23 in the Harbourside Ballroom, began with cocktails and social hour while attendees perused the silent auction items, which included wine and movie-themed baskets.

Following, was a three-course dinner, live auction, live music and dancing.