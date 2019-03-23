 Skip to main content
Event hosts Chuck, Sue and Tom DiNatale

Danny's Dream supports Ewing sarcoma research

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 |

Event hosts Chuck, Sue and Tom DiNatale

This was the second year in a row the DiNatale organized Danny’s Dream to support The Danny Fund.

Mike Nink and Linda Olsen

Gayle Sobieck and Marylou Ivanska

Holly Braun and Bill and Linda Wilmeth

Deborah Lorshbough and Jacquie Carfley

Maggie and Chris Nodland and Ron Schimel

Carolyne and Bella Freeman

Silent auction items included a “wine cellar” basket.

Samantha Benna, Beth Gotthelf, Denisa Slusarek, Joseph Stern and Steve Gotthelf

Cindy Yelton and Ernest “Doc” Werlin

The silent auction included a “movie night” basket.

Diane Lister, Jan Cady and Mark Rosenfeld

Teri Scaring and Peggy Palmer

Monsignor Gerry Finegan, Lenny DiStefano and the Rev. Phil Schweda

Cheryl Roos, Dee, Vincne and Trish Tornillo

Pink and red roses decorated the centers of tables.

Maureen and George Watterson

Bert Criste and the Rev. Phil Schweda

Stephen and Mary Golia and Vinny and Donna Flynn

Joanne and Larry Burgoon and Brenda Lee

Nancy Rogers and Gail Schimel

The second annual event was hosted on March 23 in the Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Chuck and Sue DiNatale are working to make dreams come true for those battling Ewing sarcoma.

For the second year in a row, the DiNatales hosted Danny’s Dream, a fundraising event in honor of their son, Dan, who lost his battle with Ewing sarcoma in 2016.

Following Dan’s death, the DiNatales created The Danny Fund at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center, where Dan was treated. The fund provides resources for Ewing sarcoma research and treatment. Through the fund, they hope to help other children fighting Ewing sarcoma to fulfill their dreams.

The event, which took place March 23 in the Harbourside Ballroom, began with cocktails and social hour while attendees perused the silent auction items, which included wine and movie-themed baskets.

Following, was a three-course dinner, live auction, live music and dancing.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

