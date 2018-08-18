 Skip to main content
Dance party lights the night

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Sydney Gerhard and Brooke Laschke hit the dance floor early.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Killian Kaliher, Cole Zuck and Ian Gilkison find a place to relax.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Southeast High School freshman Jade Fisher volunteers to man the photo booth.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Joslyn Chapman, Leah Haynie and Sarah Diveley take a selfie of their new glow-in-the-dark face paint.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Zoey Putter twirls glow sticks on the dance floor.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Twelve-year-old Evan Fisher likes his glow sticks.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Volunteer Gabi Madrid, of Braden River Middle, and Paige Willemsen, of Lakewood Ranch High, volunteer for the event, but take a quick break for glow paint.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Katie Onstine, Kaylee Shear and Naika Dumorne enjoy the party.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Nicole Hengel watches as her friend Emma Chapman tosses a ping pong during a game.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

Eleven-year-old Benji Best proves a strong competitor at ping pong games.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 |

GreyHawk Landing youth the dance night away.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Twelve-year-old Evan Fisher wore a grin as he walked around in the dark at GreyHawk Landing's clubhouse Aug. 18. The glow sticks he wore as circles around his ears and a chain around his neck gave the perfect amount of light — and style.

"I like the color," Evan said.

He and more than 30 other middle school-aged children in GreyHawk Landing gathered for a Middle School Dance Party, hosted by the GreyHawk Landing Events Group. Children enjoyed dancing, glow-in-the-dark paint for their arms and faces, ping pong games and pizza and other food treats during the event. 

