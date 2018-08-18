Dance party lights the night

Twelve-year-old Evan Fisher wore a grin as he walked around in the dark at GreyHawk Landing's clubhouse Aug. 18. The glow sticks he wore as circles around his ears and a chain around his neck gave the perfect amount of light — and style.

"I like the color," Evan said.

He and more than 30 other middle school-aged children in GreyHawk Landing gathered for a Middle School Dance Party, hosted by the GreyHawk Landing Events Group. Children enjoyed dancing, glow-in-the-dark paint for their arms and faces, ping pong games and pizza and other food treats during the event.