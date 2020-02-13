Dance night with daddy at Bashaw Elementary in Bradenton

Celia McDerment, a third grader at William H. Bashaw Elementary School, donned her light blue Cinderella gown Feb. 13 and held the hands of her father, Cliff, Feb. 13 during the school's Daddy-Daughter Dance.

“I’m with my prince,” she said, grinning.

The pair danced to every song, and tried out all their moves, including the “floss.” Celia had taught her dad the dance moves that morning.

They joined 300 other daddies and daughters in the school cafeteria for the celebration. Guests enjoyed cookies and other snacks as part of the festivities.