Kindergarten students Ahmani Mitchell and Bailey Merriman make sure to get a photo together.

Dance night with daddy at Bashaw Elementary in Bradenton

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 |

Jeff Hamlyn and his 9-year-old daughter, Molly, start their dancing between rows of tables in the cafeteria. "Eventually, we'll get there (to the dance floor)," Jeff Hamlyn said.

Kyle and Jasmine Bigos use the night to help celebrate Jasmine's 11th birthday the next day, Valentine's Day.

Cliff and Celia McDerment find their own dance to every song that plays. Celia McDermont taught her dad the "floss" that morning to prepare.

Kindergartner Sariyah Walker practices twirling with her dad, Devante Walker. Sariyah Walker takes ballet.

Josh Yoder gave his 5-year-old daughter, Angelina, a prime spot for watching others on the dance floor. "She likes to climb," he said.

Leuska Solorzano, Jazelle Baker and Jaelah Randall are in fourth grade together.

Angel Calcorzi, father of teacher Carlota Briar, made sure to play all the kids' favorite songs.

Fifth graders Lily Geisler and Mileidy hit the dance floor early.

Eight-year-old Tyreyah Covington dances "the mop."

Kindergartner Lia Goldberg takes a break from dancing to chase balloons with friends.

Second grader Cayden Hunter, pictured with her father Bradine Davis, wore a new dress just for the dance. Her mother, Tara Davis, added sparkles to it.

Nine-year-old Kannon Dougal, right, puts a carnation in the pocket of her father, Timmy Dougal. He bought her a wrist corsage for the dance.

Fourth grader Ciarra Rhodes joins the conga line.

Tommy Huffstutler dance with his 9-year-old, Allyson.

Pre-kindergartner Akilii Blenman dances to "Baby Shark."

Mea Donahue, Gabby Greer and Mayleigh Greer (right) make sure to take a group photo with their uncle, Josh Halloran.

The annual school dance lets daddies and daughters trot out all their dance moves.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Celia McDerment, a third grader at William H. Bashaw Elementary School, donned her light blue Cinderella gown Feb. 13 and held the hands of her father, Cliff, Feb. 13 during the school's Daddy-Daughter Dance.

“I’m with my prince,” she said, grinning. 

The pair danced to every song, and tried out all their moves, including the “floss.” Celia had taught her dad the dance moves that morning.

They joined 300 other daddies and daughters in the school cafeteria for the celebration. Guests enjoyed cookies and other snacks as part of the festivities.

