Lakewood Ranch's Joao Deuner tries on gear from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to show off to his 11-month-old son Ben Deuner.

Dad's Day Block Party at the Mall at UTC in Sarasota brings early Father's Day gifts

Lakewood Ranch's Tina Hart has fun with her 4-month-old daughter Paris Hart, husband Jerry Hart and 3-year-old Florence. The Hart family, who has season tickets for the Buccaneers, were excited to meet players from the team.

Lakewood Ranch's Jason Wilson gets signed photographs with his family, 6-year-old Kaden, 14-year-old Celeste and wife, Melanie, and his neighbors 4-year-old Camden Hadra, 12-year-old Amelia Someson and Krystina Hadra.

Alex Smith, a former player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shows off his Super Bowl ring to Parrish's Simon Cannatello, who is 7, and his father, Christian Cannatello, and 5-year-old brother Walter Cannatello.

Sarasota 3-year-old Belen Bruns, her mother, Stephanie Bruns, 5-year-old sister Sofia Bruns and father Travis Bruns celebrate Father's Day at the mall.

Alex Smith, a former tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, greets Ruslan Fedotenko, a former player for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fedotenko and Smith were at the Dad's Day Block Party to sign autographs.

Ruslan Fedotenko, a former player for the Tampa Bay Lightning, signs a hat for Sarasota's Darian Trice-Farrelly, who is 6,

Sarasota's Darian Trice-Farrelly, who is 6 years old, is thrilled to get his hat and a photo signed by former Tampa Bay Lightning player Ruslan Fedotenko and get a photo signed by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Alex Smith.

Venice's Cody Kovacs throws a football around with his friend Zachary Frady and Frady's father, Dusty Frady. They all wore Dolphins jerseys to show support for their favorite football team.

Venice's Chase Bloomquist, who is 3 years old, celebrates Father's Day with his mother, Ashley Bloomquist, 10-year-old sister Allie Bloomquist, and father, Justin Bloomquist.

Ruslan Fedotenko, a former Tampa Bay Lightning player, signs autographs for a line of fans during Dad's Day Block Party at the Mall at UTC.

Alex Smith, a former tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives dads an early Father's Day gift of an autograph.

Alex Smith, a former player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signs a photo for Port Charlotte's Evan Morales, who is 10. Morales has been a Buccaneers fan for three years.

Sarasota's Ryan Dargham, who is 12, says his dad, Alex Dargham, is kind, caring and loving. The Darghams had fun at the UTC Father's Day event.

Ruslan Fedotenko, who played for the Lightning, signs an autograph for Sarasota 2-year-old Lucas Lindbloom and his dad, Thomas Lindbloom.

Former Buc Alex Smith and former Lightning player Ruslan Fendotenko thrill fans at Dad's Day Block Party.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Parrish's Christian Cannatello and his family were walking around the Mall at University Town Center when they stumbled upon the Dad's Day Block Party June 18. 

Cannatello saw former Tampa Bay Lightning player Ruslan Fendotenko and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Alex Smith, were there to sign photographs and take photos with families. 

"It was a surprise," Cannatello said. "We weren't expecting to see them. We're big fans."

Cannatello and his sons, 5-year-old Walter and 7-year-old Simon, took photos with the players and received autographed photographs. 

He said meeting the players and getting the autographs were an extra treat to a Father's Day weekend. 

Lakewood Ranch's Jerry Hart said the Dad's Day Block Party was a great way to spend the day with his wife, Tina Hart, and daughters Paris Hart, who is 4 months old, and Florence, who is 3 years old, to celebrate Father's Day. 

As season ticket holders for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry and Tina Hart said it was great to get free flags from the team as well as meet players. 

 

