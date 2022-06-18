Dad's Day Block Party at the Mall at UTC in Sarasota brings early Father's Day gifts

Parrish's Christian Cannatello and his family were walking around the Mall at University Town Center when they stumbled upon the Dad's Day Block Party June 18.

Cannatello saw former Tampa Bay Lightning player Ruslan Fendotenko and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Alex Smith, were there to sign photographs and take photos with families.

"It was a surprise," Cannatello said. "We weren't expecting to see them. We're big fans."

Cannatello and his sons, 5-year-old Walter and 7-year-old Simon, took photos with the players and received autographed photographs.

He said meeting the players and getting the autographs were an extra treat to a Father's Day weekend.

Lakewood Ranch's Jerry Hart said the Dad's Day Block Party was a great way to spend the day with his wife, Tina Hart, and daughters Paris Hart, who is 4 months old, and Florence, who is 3 years old, to celebrate Father's Day.

As season ticket holders for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry and Tina Hart said it was great to get free flags from the team as well as meet players.