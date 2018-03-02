Customers rummage for riches at St. Mary's annual sale

Before the crowds filled the fellowship hall of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, Ingrid Wisniewski had some words of encouragement for the blue-apron clad volunteers.

“Just have fun and enjoy the experience,” she said. “We’re not going to worry about how much money we make.”

Then, when the crowds did fill the room, she had a message for them.

“We’re not Dillard’s or Saks,” she said. “Everything you buy has to be as is. If it doesn’t fit, give it to another charity.”

Wisniewski repeated this message throughout the early bird sale of the Women’s Guild’s annual Royal Rummage Sale on March 2.

The guild has been preparing for the sale since July, when its members started accepting donations. From jewelry and home goods, to clothing and artwork, the sale has something for everyone.

Proceeds from the sale go to numerous local charities. Last year, proceeds went to local Catholic schools, SOLVE Maternity Homes and Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, among others.

The sale continues at 9 a.m. Saturday March 3, at St. Mary Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive.