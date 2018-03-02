 Skip to main content
Rummage sale chairwomen Penny Koerner and Ingrid Wisniewski

Customers rummage for riches at St. Mary's annual sale

Rummage sale chairwomen Penny Koerner and Ingrid Wisniewski

The doors didn’t open until noon, but that didn’t stop people from lining up early.

The doors didn’t open until noon, but that didn’t stop people from lining up early.

Customers peruse the jewelry table, which was one of the busiest tables of the sale.

Customers peruse the jewelry table, which was one of the busiest tables of the sale.

Barbara Kiefer and Carol Westwood

Barbara Kiefer and Carol Westwood

Tom Vitro moves lamps around while volunteering at the sale.

Tom Vitro moves lamps around while volunteering at the sale.

Linda Olsen and Mike Cichon

Linda Olsen and Mike Cichon

The ladies’ clothing section was busy during the early bird sale on March 2.

The ladies’ clothing section was busy during the early bird sale on March 2.

Stephanie Jeter and Lisa Cordell check out clothing items.

Stephanie Jeter and Lisa Cordell check out clothing items.

Irene Berman checks out the women’s clothing section.

Irene Berman checks out the women’s clothing section.

Patricia Helmuth and Eileen Goulder

Patricia Helmuth and Eileen Goulder

Maggie Hagan, Diane Lapinski , Elaine Hagan and Monica Hagan

Maggie Hagan, Diane Lapinski , Elaine Hagan and Monica Hagan

Sandy Funke, Linda Hamlen and Sue Lavergne

Sandy Funke, Linda Hamlen and Sue Lavergne

Carol Langlois, Elizabeth Lowther and Nancy Weaver

Carol Langlois, Elizabeth Lowther and Nancy Weaver

Customers peruse the kitchen items.

Customers peruse the kitchen items.

Plate and dish sets were just one type of item available. Other items ranged from clothing to outdoor furniture.

Plate and dish sets were just one type of item available. Other items ranged from clothing to outdoor furniture.

Artwork lined the walls to the sale outside.

Artwork lined the walls to the sale outside.

The Royal Rummage Sale continues at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, March 3, at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Before the crowds filled the fellowship hall of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, Ingrid Wisniewski had some words of encouragement for the blue-apron clad volunteers.

“Just have fun and enjoy the experience,” she said. “We’re not going to worry about how much money we make.”

Then, when the crowds did fill the room, she had a message for them.

“We’re not Dillard’s or Saks,” she said. “Everything you buy has to be as is. If it doesn’t fit, give it to another charity.”

Wisniewski repeated this message throughout the early bird sale of the Women’s Guild’s annual Royal Rummage Sale on March 2.

The guild has been preparing for the sale since July, when its members started accepting donations. From jewelry and home goods, to clothing and artwork, the sale has something for everyone.

Proceeds from the sale go to numerous local charities. Last year, proceeds went to local Catholic schools, SOLVE Maternity Homes and Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, among others.

The sale continues at 9 a.m. Saturday March 3, at St. Mary Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

