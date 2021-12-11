Crowds return for Southside Stroll

The Southside Village holiday event was held Dec. 10.
Hillview Street and Osprey Avenue was awash in color and holiday cheer during the annual Southside Stroll event on Dec. 10.
The event — put on by the Southside Village Business Association — featured various businesses decorating their storefronts and embracing the holidays.
Santa Claus was on hand to take photos with families while children slid down an ice slide. The Music Compound musicians rocked out for assembled guests while members of Girls, Inc. walked around the street caroling for all to hear. The event benefited Girls, Inc.
