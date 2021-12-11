 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Harper Williamson slides down the ice.

Crowds return for Southside Stroll

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Harper Williamson slides down the ice.

Phil Hiles and John Bonanno with Gecko's

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Phil Hiles and John Bonanno with Gecko's

Finn Seth-Ard slides down the inflatable slide.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Finn Seth-Ard slides down the inflatable slide.

Ethan Roberts and Finn Seth-Ard play around.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Ethan Roberts and Finn Seth-Ard play around.

Dean and Sadierae Pike

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Dean and Sadierae Pike

Kristen and Mia Price

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Kristen and Mia Price

Kirsten and Luke Henry Simmons

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Kirsten and Luke Henry Simmons

The evening had its own ice slide.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

The evening had its own ice slide.

Ella Lewis, Josie Baldwin and Abby Lewis run the Girls, Inc. booth.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Ella Lewis, Josie Baldwin and Abby Lewis run the Girls, Inc. booth.

Callan Brown

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Callan Brown

Abigail Flowers regales visitors on her piano

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Abigail Flowers regales visitors on her piano

Kaitlin Morgan and Nina Theros with South Osprey Dermatology

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Kaitlin Morgan and Nina Theros with South Osprey Dermatology

Hector Muniz, Austin Miles, Nick Barger, Mike Rosario, Victoria Chartend, Fenol Marcelin and Robert Day

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Hector Muniz, Austin Miles, Nick Barger, Mike Rosario, Victoria Chartend, Fenol Marcelin and Robert Day

Gabriele Troche

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Gabriele Troche

Susie Kalin does face painting for visitors.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Susie Kalin does face painting for visitors.

Johnny Lawrery plays the steel drums.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Johnny Lawrery plays the steel drums.

Scott Stone and Knickole Barger Stone

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Scott Stone and Knickole Barger Stone

Aubrey Mocherman, Brooke Bogart and Katie Yaegers sit with Santa.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Aubrey Mocherman, Brooke Bogart and Katie Yaegers sit with Santa.

Vance Freeman slides on down.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Vance Freeman slides on down.

Damian, Ila, Erin and Etta Blumetti

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Damian, Ila, Erin and Etta Blumetti

Ashley, Brooke and Liam Middleton

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Ashley, Brooke and Liam Middleton

Girls Inc. members walk around caroling for guests.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 |

Girls Inc. members walk around caroling for guests.

Share
The Southside Village holiday event was held Dec. 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

 Hillview Street and Osprey Avenue was awash in color and holiday cheer during the annual Southside Stroll event on Dec. 10. 

The event — put on by the Southside Village Business Association — featured various businesses decorating their storefronts and embracing the holidays.

Santa Claus was on hand to take photos with families while children slid down an ice slide. The Music Compound musicians rocked out for assembled guests while members of Girls, Inc. walked around the street caroling for all to hear. The event benefited Girls, Inc. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement