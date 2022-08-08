 Skip to main content
EZ the Clown procures a surprise egg. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Crowds enjoy spectacle at traveling Loomis Bros. Circus

Aurelia Garcia rides a camel.

Kai Padua has his face painted.

Bryan, Kai, Roni and Kalano Padua

Kalia Adams and Violet Petit take a camel for a spin.

Angela Suarez waves the flag during at the start of the show.

Evelyn Ojeda displays some hoop tricks.

EZ the Clown dazzles the audience/

Sparky the Clown gets the crowd going.

Elizabeth Ayala is led by her hair through the air.

Elizabeth Ayala is led by her hair through the air.

Elizabeth Ayala is led by her hair through the air.

Priscilla Prange is locked away as a tiger person.

A real live tiger is unveiled to the audience.

Vincente Perea works up the crowd.

Fredy Perea cheers aloud.

The circus had bike riders in all different directions.

The circus had bike riders in all different directions.

Joey the Clown blows his horn.

Priscilla Prange switches up outfits.

Evelyn Ojeda glides through the air.

Evelyn Ojeda glides through the air.

The traveling circus made its visit to Sarasota from Aug. 5-7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Loomis Bros. Circus made its return to Sarasota for a weekend of popcorn, cotton candy and classic circus fun from Aug. 5-7.

Hundreds gathered at the Robarts Arena at the Sarasota County fairgrounds throughout the weekend to enjoy the circus show. Each program kicked off with families and kids enjoying clown acts, drinks and popcorn and even getting into the center ring to go on horse and camel rides. 

The audience then sat down to enjoy a show led by ringmaster and founder Justin Loomis, who welcomed a number of performances and attractions that included jugglers, motorcyclists, aerialists and even appearances from lions, elephants and camels. 

