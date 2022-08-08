Crowds enjoy spectacle at traveling Loomis Bros. Circus

The Loomis Bros. Circus made its return to Sarasota for a weekend of popcorn, cotton candy and classic circus fun from Aug. 5-7.

Hundreds gathered at the Robarts Arena at the Sarasota County fairgrounds throughout the weekend to enjoy the circus show. Each program kicked off with families and kids enjoying clown acts, drinks and popcorn and even getting into the center ring to go on horse and camel rides.

The audience then sat down to enjoy a show led by ringmaster and founder Justin Loomis, who welcomed a number of performances and attractions that included jugglers, motorcyclists, aerialists and even appearances from lions, elephants and camels.