Artist Mary Little showcases her beaded necklaces as guests enter the show.

Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch holds fall show

Waterlefe Golf & River Club residents Cheryl Hughes and Barb Lee purchase stained glass ornaments from artist Carol Krah.

Artist Jerry Wolfe specializes in metal art. He makes sculptures, hooks, hangers and candle holders.

Artist Wilma Kroese answers questions about her pottery from Donna Hartung and Anita Johnston, both of Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Artist Janet Jarzyna has been selling her jewelry at the show since 2004. "I love making necklaces. It relaxes me," she says. "They're pretty and I like pretty things."

Waterlefe Golf and River Club's Sue Kerr shows off her whimsical raku-fired pottery.

Newly joined member artist and Country Club at Lakewood Ranch resident Deborah Jernigan sells her natural fiber scarves, wraps and tunics. She came from California and said may adjust her offerings to suit Florida's climate.

Patti Connors, owner of Sunshine Soap Co. sells a variety of soaps with fragrances like "holiday citrus" and "lavender litsea."

CassyCatsClayworks dinnerware by Barb Caplan is functional but fun.

Palm Aire resident Judy Zinnamon tries on a pair of earrings made by Barby Cumins.

Lakewood Ranch's Maggie Magee helps her friend, Corrine Wagner, with an eyeglass chain. Wagner decides to purchase it.

Artist Drew Stuart likes to make whimsical figurines and garden figures. "My thing is it ought to be fun," he says.

Sharon Kenney assists artist Susan Perry with jewelry from her brand, "The Lemon Tree."

Lakewood Ranch artist group showcases all types of art.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Each year at Christmastime, Waterlefe Golf and River Club resident Cheryl Hughes is on a quest to find the perfect ornament for her daughter and granddaughter, Allison and Carleigh Cameron.

She likes to find something special and unique, and this year she found it at The Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch’s Fall Art Show and Sale Nov. 16 at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall. From artist Carol Krah, she bought a stained-glass holly leaf ornament — the perfect Christmas gift.

“I like that they’re handmade,” Hughes said. “They’re going to look great on the tree with a light behind them.”

Visitors to the show could see work from about 20 artists, who had their wares on display for purchase. They offered everything from jewelry and scarves to pottery, handmade soap and metal sculptures.

