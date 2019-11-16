Lakewood Ranch artist group showcases all types of art.

Each year at Christmastime, Waterlefe Golf and River Club resident Cheryl Hughes is on a quest to find the perfect ornament for her daughter and granddaughter, Allison and Carleigh Cameron.

She likes to find something special and unique, and this year she found it at The Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch’s Fall Art Show and Sale Nov. 16 at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall. From artist Carol Krah, she bought a stained-glass holly leaf ornament — the perfect Christmas gift.

“I like that they’re handmade,” Hughes said. “They’re going to look great on the tree with a light behind them.”

Visitors to the show could see work from about 20 artists, who had their wares on display for purchase. They offered everything from jewelry and scarves to pottery, handmade soap and metal sculptures.