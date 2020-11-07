 Skip to main content
Amy Nowalk of Creekwood makes wreaths for Plank and Vine. She is friends with Night with the Stars Prom community relations director Angela Heck.

Crafts for a cause at east Bradenton holiday showcase

Andrea Riccitelli (left) and Kate Farrens operate the booth for Katie's Kreations, which sells knit hats, blankets, scarfs, soaps and more. Farrens is a participant at Night with the Stars Prom.

Audrey Tillett (left) and her mother, Barbara May, of Parrish at their first craft fair for Alana Strong Crafting, which is named for Tillett's late daughter, who died of a congenital heart defect.

Joshua Holler volunteered at the craft show through Lakewood Leaders. He is a 10th grader at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Becky Jaffer (left) and her mother, Cathy Jaffer run Becky's Beads and Magnets. Becky, who is a participant at Night with the Stars Prom, started making crafts while she was bored during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madelynn McAfee (left) and her mother, Victoria McAfee, of Parrish came to the craft show to get in the Christmas spirit. Victoria said the wreaths caught her eye and all the vendors were very friendly.

Louise Gray of Tidewater Preserve runs Sew Bee It!, which sells quilted blankets, mugs, masks and more.

Kelley Van Prooyen (left) and Melba Cuevas of Ellenton sell lead- and nickel-free jewelry for Paparazzi. All of their products are $5 or $1 for kids' products.

Night with the Stars board member Nicole Washington (left) stands with her father, Jeff Mohler of Palmetto, who came to the craft show to do Christmas shopping.

Whitney Reif of Whitney Nicole Photography & Glitter Queen Cups make resin art, including items such as cups, makeup trays and custom keychains. She is the niece of Cindy Morris, who works for Night with the Stars Prom.

Mary Anne McDevitt (left) and Angela Heck are the president and community relations director, respectively, for Night with the Stars Prom.

Al Kull (right) and her son, Ryan Kull, of Palmetto came to the craft show to check out the merchandise.

Gina Lowe (left) is a friend and customer of Sarasota's Robin Thornton, who runs Coppulence Jewelry & Home. They have known each other since 2015.

Ashley Garber of Bradenton runs Ashley's Bottle Creations, which creates designs of any theme, including Christmas and other holidays as well as people's names.

(From left) Jeff Mohler, Kim Bolyard and her husband, Seth Bolyard, all of Palmetto, came to the craft show to do Christmas shopping. Mohler is the father of Night with the Stars board member Nicole Washington.

The Outdoor Holiday Craft Festival was held by Night with the Stars Prom at Christ Presbyterian Church
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

The Outdoor Holiday Craft Festival, hosted by the Night with the Stars Prom on Nov. 7, combined two concepts that have become integral to the holiday season — giving and shopping.

The craft show was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church in East County. Vendors sold items such as wreaths, handmade soaps and candles, quilted blankets and masks to help raise money for Night with the Stars Prom, a dance for those 16 and older with special needs in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

"I was floored at how well it went," said Mary Anne McDevitt, the president of the Night with the Stars Prom. "We thought, first time [having it], people weren't going to come. ... I think the vendors did great."

McDevitt said she foresees the craft show becoming an annual event. She thanked Christ Presbyterian Church for welcoming the event and Lakewood Leaders from Lakewood Ranch High School for volunteering.

Night with the Stars Prom still needs donations of dresses, suits, shirts and pants. To donate, visit nightwiththestarsprom.org and click on the "donate" button in the top right corner. The prom is scheduled for April 23.

