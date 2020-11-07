The Outdoor Holiday Craft Festival, hosted by the Night with the Stars Prom on Nov. 7, combined two concepts that have become integral to the holiday season — giving and shopping.

The craft show was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church in East County. Vendors sold items such as wreaths, handmade soaps and candles, quilted blankets and masks to help raise money for Night with the Stars Prom, a dance for those 16 and older with special needs in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

"I was floored at how well it went," said Mary Anne McDevitt, the president of the Night with the Stars Prom. "We thought, first time [having it], people weren't going to come. ... I think the vendors did great."

McDevitt said she foresees the craft show becoming an annual event. She thanked Christ Presbyterian Church for welcoming the event and Lakewood Leaders from Lakewood Ranch High School for volunteering.

Night with the Stars Prom still needs donations of dresses, suits, shirts and pants. To donate, visit nightwiththestarsprom.org and click on the "donate" button in the top right corner. The prom is scheduled for April 23.