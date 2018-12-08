Crafters raise funds for homeless services.

East County resident Robin Hall could not stop smiling as her 2-year-old grandson, Jaxon Ortega, danced to "What I Like About You" Dec. 8 at the soccer field at Summerfield Park.

She and the rest of Jaxon's family and friends had just finished celebrating his second birthday at the pavilion and walked over to the field to enjoy live music and visiting vendor booths at the Who Knew Pop Up Market. Hall got in a little holiday shopping while they were there, but was focused on Jaxon.

"He loves to dance," she said.

As part of the festivities, members of the Unitarian Universalists Lakewood Ranch sold handmade goods, including scarves, weighted blankets and neck coolers, to raise funds for Turning Points, a nonprofit providing and coordinating services for the homeless in Manatee County.

About 20 vendors, including the Unitarian Universalists, participated in the market.