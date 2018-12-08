 Skip to main content
East County resident Robin Hall watches her 2-year-old grandson, Jaxon Ortega, dance to live music.

Crafters cultivate spirit of giving

Parrish resident Alice Perry found some holiday decorations for her home.

Parrish resident Alice Perry found some holiday decorations for her home.

Lead singer Cassidy Kramer, a student at Southeast High School, sings "What I Like About You" with the teen rock band, JAKT.

Lead singer Cassidy Kramer, a student at Southeast High School, sings "What I Like About You" with the teen rock band, JAKT.

Unitarian Universalists Lakewood Ranch members Vinnie Burns, Bev Goodwin, Mae Steg, Pat Rosenof and Jane Yoder sell handmade items to raise funds for Turning Points, a nonprofit that assists the homeless.

Unitarian Universalists Lakewood Ranch members Vinnie Burns, Bev Goodwin, Mae Steg, Pat Rosenof and Jane Yoder sell handmade items to raise funds for Turning Points, a nonprofit that assists the homeless.

Paparazzi jewelry consultant Ebony Owen shows off her $5 jewelry selection.

Paparazzi jewelry consultant Ebony Owen shows off her $5 jewelry selection.

East County residents Ian and Jodi McCoy brought family who was visiting from out of town.

East County residents Ian and Jodi McCoy brought family who was visiting from out of town.

Mill Creek resident Wilma Kroese makes clay angels and angel ornaments for the holidays. Normally, she sells traditional pottery.

Mill Creek resident Wilma Kroese makes clay angels and angel ornaments for the holidays. Normally, she sells traditional pottery.

Lakewood Ranch High School student Tyler STrum drums with the band JAKT for event-goers.

Lakewood Ranch High School student Tyler STrum drums with the band JAKT for event-goers.

Lakewood Ranch group raises funds for Turning Points.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County resident Robin Hall could not stop smiling as her 2-year-old grandson, Jaxon Ortega, danced to "What I Like About You" Dec. 8 at the soccer field at Summerfield Park.

She and the rest of Jaxon's family and friends had just finished celebrating his second birthday at the pavilion and walked over to the field to enjoy live music and visiting vendor booths at the Who Knew Pop Up Market. Hall got in a little holiday shopping while they were there, but was focused on Jaxon.

"He loves to dance," she said.

As part of the festivities, members of the Unitarian Universalists Lakewood Ranch sold handmade goods, including scarves, weighted blankets and neck coolers, to raise funds for Turning Points, a nonprofit providing and coordinating services for the homeless in Manatee County.

About 20 vendors, including the Unitarian Universalists, participated in the market.

 

