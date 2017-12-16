 Skip to main content
Karin and Bart Leereveld with Laura Leeming

CPC supporters toast to Men, Whiskey, Watches and Wheels

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Ritch Raby, Nicole Starostecki and Shawn Durrant

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

William Muck tries his hand at the flight simulator.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Will Robinson with Melissa and Ian Howard

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Jessica Fuesy and Bart Lowther

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Tyler Lancaster, Brenton Cloud and Will Robinson

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Michael Scalzi of Cask & Ale makes a whiskey cocktail.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Tomeika Koski

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

McCarver & Moster was one of several watch vendors that set up shop at the event.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Tomeika Koski, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Asa Thomas and Punchie Teal

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Select guests enjoyed dinner in a romantically lit dining room of Edson Keith Mansion.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Matthew Arcari, Nick Tullio and Tom Meyers

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Dr. Ted Simon, Dr. Kyle Doan and Bruce Rosenberg

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Anna and Mike Sutton

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Joey Stark of Social Eatery & Bar shakes a whiskey concoction.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Wendy Bees and Candra Walker

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Mike and Karen Valentino, board chairwoman for Child Protection Center

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Eric and Jordan Fleming

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Doug Fabiani, Mike and Anna Sutton and Kristin and Joel Oldham

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Veth Senenoi, Andrej Radisic, Ryan Thompson and Chase Harris

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Stacie Baer, Donna Koffman and Hope McCampbell-Wenk

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Steve Johnson and Jen Rust

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Laura McCown and Sarah Karp

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Guests enjoyed drinks on the back lawn of Edson Keith Mansion.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Don Leeming and Ryan Thompson

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Jim Langbert and Sonia Gibson

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Steve Edwards and Matt Edelson

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Jim Morton and Janet Phillips

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Bart Lowther with Inna and Steve Snyder

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Shari and Doug Phillips

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Marisa Merlino and Walker Kinne

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

Chairmen Bart Lowther, Marko Radisic and Dan Starostecki with Child Protection Center Executive Director Doug Staley

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 |

The 5th annual Child Protection Center fundraiser was held on Dec. 15 at Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate Park.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sometimes Fridays are for the boys — and any women rebellious enough to crash the party.

That was the vibe at Men, Whiskey, Watches and Wheels, the 5th annual fundraiser for Child Protection Center, on Dec. 15. Guests participated in several stereotypically masculine activities such as whiskey tastings, watch shopping, cigar smoking and even a flight simulator, all while munching on hors d'oeuvres that got several rave reviews.  

But on the Sarasota social scene it’s impossible to keep the ladies away from a good party with a purpose. Plenty of philanthropic women sipped along with their male counterparts and also enjoyed the photo booth and live auction.

