CPC supporters toast to Men, Whiskey, Watches and Wheels

Sometimes Fridays are for the boys — and any women rebellious enough to crash the party.

That was the vibe at Men, Whiskey, Watches and Wheels, the 5th annual fundraiser for Child Protection Center, on Dec. 15. Guests participated in several stereotypically masculine activities such as whiskey tastings, watch shopping, cigar smoking and even a flight simulator, all while munching on hors d'oeuvres that got several rave reviews.

But on the Sarasota social scene it’s impossible to keep the ladies away from a good party with a purpose. Plenty of philanthropic women sipped along with their male counterparts and also enjoyed the photo booth and live auction.