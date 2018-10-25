 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Susan Chapman and her little devil, Chris.

Costumed canines take over Arlington Park for Bark-O-Ween

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Susan Chapman and her little devil, Chris.

Buy this Photo
Kristen Hankinson and her dog Aaron.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Kristen Hankinson and her dog Aaron.

Buy this Photo
Dan Blazowich with his "10 Little Indians."

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Dan Blazowich with his "10 Little Indians."

Buy this Photo
10 Little Indians won the award for "Most Creative" costume.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

10 Little Indians won the award for "Most Creative" costume.

Buy this Photo
10 Little Indians won the award for "Most Creative" costume.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

10 Little Indians won the award for "Most Creative" costume.

Buy this Photo
10 Little Indians won the award for "Most Creative" costume.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

10 Little Indians won the award for "Most Creative" costume.

Buy this Photo
Christine Murphy and Chaos

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Christine Murphy and Chaos

Buy this Photo
Alana, Alan and Carlann Evans with their dog Abby.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Alana, Alan and Carlann Evans with their dog Abby.

Buy this Photo
Lucy wears a little a cowboy.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Lucy wears a little a cowboy.

Buy this Photo
Cowgirl Madeline Davis with her cattle Camile and Moose. Their ensemble won the award for Judge's Choice.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Cowgirl Madeline Davis with her cattle Camile and Moose. Their ensemble won the award for Judge's Choice.

Buy this Photo
Uhtred, Selkie and Amy Garner with their dog, Bowser.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Uhtred, Selkie and Amy Garner with their dog, Bowser.

Buy this Photo
Camile and Moose dressed up as cattle and won the award for Judge's Choice.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Camile and Moose dressed up as cattle and won the award for Judge's Choice.

Buy this Photo
Mel and Jim Mangene with their dogs Brigid and Chevy

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Mel and Jim Mangene with their dogs Brigid and Chevy

Buy this Photo
Peggy Cockerill and Sookie

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Peggy Cockerill and Sookie

Buy this Photo
Abby, dressed as a Chicago hotdog, won the award for funniest costume.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Abby, dressed as a Chicago hotdog, won the award for funniest costume.

Buy this Photo
Regan Heist and her little pirate, Lilly.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Regan Heist and her little pirate, Lilly.

Buy this Photo
Tessa Nagle with her pooch Winnie and Josh Horne with his buddy Luke Skybarker.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 |

Tessa Nagle with her pooch Winnie and Josh Horne with his buddy Luke Skybarker.

Buy this Photo
Share
Dogs and their owners got into the Halloween spirit at Arlington Paw Park for a wag-worthy celebration.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Furry friends in all kinds of costumes gathered Oct. 25 at Arlington Paw Park for Bark-O-Ween. About 35 four-legged participants took part in a parade around the park showing off their costumes to judges and onlookers. 

Pirates, devils, superheroes and a little loofah were some of the contestants spotted strutting their stuff to be recognized in categories for funniest, most creative and best overall costume. 

Dogs and their owners were awarded prizes from local dog-friendly businesses. 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement