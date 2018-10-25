Costumed canines take over Arlington Park for Bark-O-Ween

Furry friends in all kinds of costumes gathered Oct. 25 at Arlington Paw Park for Bark-O-Ween. About 35 four-legged participants took part in a parade around the park showing off their costumes to judges and onlookers.

Pirates, devils, superheroes and a little loofah were some of the contestants spotted strutting their stuff to be recognized in categories for funniest, most creative and best overall costume.

Dogs and their owners were awarded prizes from local dog-friendly businesses.