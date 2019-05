St. Armands Circle was full of car enthusiasts over the weekend.

On May 4, more than 150 models of corvettes were on display for the annual Classic Corvette Car Show. Awards were given to the top three corvettes in each general category, along with best in show, best interior, best engine bay, best paint finish and Skyway Corvette Club favorite.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Honor Flight of West Central Florida.