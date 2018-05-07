Corvettes on the Circle revs up St. Armands

A sea of Corvettes took over St. Armands Circle on May 5, from the classic 1953 original version to the latest 2018 Corvette Stingray.

The 22nd annual Corvettes on the Circle, sponsored by the Skyway Corvette Club of Sarasota and Bradenton, Sunset Chevrolet and the St. Armands Circle Association, displayed more than 150 models of the American automobile classic.

The show included a silent auction and trophies for the top three Corvettes in each generational class.

Proceeds from the day were donated to The Honor Flight of West Central Florida.