Amanda and Lawrence Turner

Corvettes on the Circle revs up St. Armands

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

More than 150 models of Corvettes lined St. Armands Circle.

A 2016 white Z06 Coupe is displayed during Corvettes on the Circle.

Alex and Jorge Valdez show off their 1968 convertible.

Debbie and Darryl Norris with Bill and Joanne Zabielski.

Evelyn and Ed Jolly with their 1959 Frost Blue Convertible.

Jerry Gilbert with his 2003 Corvette convertible.

Bryan and Angie Wallace

Frank and Janice Russell with Keagan and Robb Libera

Corvette owners showed off their rides at St. Armands Circle for the 22nd annual Corvettes on the Circle
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

A sea of Corvettes took over St. Armands Circle on May 5, from the classic 1953 original version to the latest 2018 Corvette Stingray.

The 22nd annual Corvettes on the Circle, sponsored by the Skyway Corvette Club of Sarasota and Bradenton, Sunset Chevrolet and the St. Armands Circle Association, displayed more than 150 models of the American automobile classic. 

The show included a silent auction and trophies for the top three Corvettes in each generational class.

Proceeds from the day were donated to The Honor Flight of West Central Florida.

 

 

 

 

