Honorees awarded at the Corinthian Celebration dinner

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital Foundation celebrated its Corinthian Society Dec. 6 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The Corinthian Society is made up of individuals who have donated more than $25,000 to SMHF.

The Corinthian Celebration dinner to honor these individuals started with a cocktail hour before the program. Once the program was started, William Chapman gave the opening welcome, along with Phil Delaney. SMH President and CEO David Verinder gave a hospital updated and SMHF President Mason Ayers gave a foundation update.

Many honorees were awarded after dinner, including the patrons, doctors of philanthropy, pillars of philanthropy and new legacy society members.