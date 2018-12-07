 Skip to main content
SMHF President Mason Ayers, Bev and Bob Bartner and SMH President and CEO David Verinder

Honorees awarded at the Corinthian Celebration dinner

SMHF President Mason Ayers, Bev and Bob Bartner and SMH President and CEO David Verinder

Charlie Ann Syprett, Chuck and Chris Shivery and Jim Syprett

Charlie Ann Syprett, Chuck and Chris Shivery and Jim Syprett

Clinton Wrigley and Scott Perrin

Clinton Wrigley and Scott Perrin

A pianist played music throughout the cocktail hour.

A pianist played music throughout the cocktail hour.

Micki and Ron Gamer with Beverly Albertson

Micki and Ron Gamer with Beverly Albertson

Beverly Albertson made her entire outfit herself.

Beverly Albertson made her entire outfit herself.

New inductees received their jacket.

New inductees received their jacket.

The centerpieces were festive for the season.

The centerpieces were festive for the season.

Honorees were called up after dinner to receive their pillars.

Honorees were called up after dinner to receive their pillars.

New inductees also received a stethoscope with their jacket.

New inductees also received a stethoscope with their jacket.

Priscilla and Larry Mitchell, Dr. Deanna Doyle and Don Mankie

Priscilla and Larry Mitchell, Dr. Deanna Doyle and Don Mankie

Mary Jean Williams with Jeff and Barb Weyeneth

Mary Jean Williams with Jeff and Barb Weyeneth

Andrea Jackson and Joan Geyer

Andrea Jackson and Joan Geyer

Jeffrey Schmidt and Sheila Blom

Jeffrey Schmidt and Sheila Blom

Willa and Robert Bernhard

Willa and Robert Bernhard

Mary Louise Goehring and Mette Milland

Mary Louise Goehring and Mette Milland

Art Wood Jr., Carol and Larry English, Susan Sakhai and Steve Meier

Art Wood Jr., Carol and Larry English, Susan Sakhai and Steve Meier

Kayla Frimmel and Sarah Zalud

Kayla Frimmel and Sarah Zalud

Myrna Band and Tammy Karp

Myrna Band and Tammy Karp

Charles and Margery Barancik

Charles and Margery Barancik

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital Foundation thanked its top donors Dec. 6 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital Foundation celebrated its Corinthian Society Dec. 6 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The Corinthian Society is made up of individuals who have donated more than $25,000 to SMHF.

The Corinthian Celebration dinner to honor these individuals started with a cocktail hour before the program. Once the program was started, William Chapman gave the opening welcome, along with Phil Delaney. SMH President and CEO David Verinder gave a hospital updated and SMHF President Mason Ayers gave a foundation update. 

Many honorees were awarded after dinner, including the patrons, doctors of philanthropy, pillars of philanthropy and new legacy society members. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

