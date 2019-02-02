 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Elizabeth Moore, Bianca Lawrence and Mickey Davis, Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson and President Christine Johnson

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast hosts night of nature

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Elizabeth Moore, Bianca Lawrence and Mickey Davis, Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson and President Christine Johnson

Buy this Photo
Richard Lawrence and Chris Gelvin

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Richard Lawrence and Chris Gelvin

Buy this Photo
Sabrina Cumming, Ariel Sasloe and Casey Dowd

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Sabrina Cumming, Ariel Sasloe and Casey Dowd

Buy this Photo
Dinner was held underneath the tent on the grounds.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Dinner was held underneath the tent on the grounds.

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces stood high above the tables.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

The centerpieces stood high above the tables.

Buy this Photo
The paddle raise had a pledge item with each tier.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

The paddle raise had a pledge item with each tier.

Buy this Photo
Dinner was catered by Michael's On East.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Dinner was catered by Michael's On East.

Buy this Photo
Candles and lights decorated the tables.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Candles and lights decorated the tables.

Buy this Photo
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has protected lands throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has protected lands throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Buy this Photo
Succulents hung from the tent ceiling.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Succulents hung from the tent ceiling.

Buy this Photo
Gabriella Palmer and Mary Evelyn Guyton

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Gabriella Palmer and Mary Evelyn Guyton

Buy this Photo
Allyson and Jose Joia with Page Knoebel

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Allyson and Jose Joia with Page Knoebel

Buy this Photo
Cameron Deems and Mackenzie Baker

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Cameron Deems and Mackenzie Baker

Buy this Photo
David Cussen, Tom Peter and John Lockwood

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

David Cussen, Tom Peter and John Lockwood

Buy this Photo

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Buy this Photo
Helen Volonakis, Lee Amos and Debi Osbourne

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Helen Volonakis, Lee Amos and Debi Osbourne

Buy this Photo
Tammy Dentici, Angie Nutter and Michelle Young

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Tammy Dentici, Angie Nutter and Michelle Young

Buy this Photo
John and Barbara Teller with Dina and Graeme Malloch

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

John and Barbara Teller with Dina and Graeme Malloch

Buy this Photo
Entertainment rang through the grounds.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Entertainment rang through the grounds.

Buy this Photo
Glenn Reith and Renee Phinney

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Glenn Reith and Renee Phinney

Buy this Photo
Terri Klauber

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Terri Klauber

Buy this Photo

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

At the end of the night, guests received a copy of "The Hidden Life of Trees."

Buy this Photo
Anita Holec, Pamela Lockwood and June Cussen

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Anita Holec, Pamela Lockwood and June Cussen

Buy this Photo
Danielle and Dayne Ford

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Danielle and Dayne Ford

Buy this Photo
Christine and Herald Johnson with Kyle Ruffing and Kristen Paulus

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Christine and Herald Johnson with Kyle Ruffing and Kristen Paulus

Buy this Photo
Meg Lowman

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 |

Meg Lowman

Buy this Photo
Share
Palm Ball Woods of Wonder was held Feb. 2 at Bay Preserve at Osprey.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Trumpets sounded as guests drove up the gravel driveway to the Bay Preserve at Osprey, parking in front of the former home of Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson.

The annual Palm Ball Woods of Wonder for Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast brought guests into nature for an evening of cocktails, dinner and outdoor-based auction items. For the paddle raise, each tier of giving had a gift along with it, from horseback riding to dinner in the woods. 

To conclude the evening, guests left with a copy of "The Hidden Life of Trees."

Funds from the evening go towards the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast's mission of protecting the natural integrity of the area's bays, beaches, barrier islands and watersheds. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement