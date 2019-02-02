Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast hosts night of nature

Trumpets sounded as guests drove up the gravel driveway to the Bay Preserve at Osprey, parking in front of the former home of Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson.

The annual Palm Ball Woods of Wonder for Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast brought guests into nature for an evening of cocktails, dinner and outdoor-based auction items. For the paddle raise, each tier of giving had a gift along with it, from horseback riding to dinner in the woods.

To conclude the evening, guests left with a copy of "The Hidden Life of Trees."

Funds from the evening go towards the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast's mission of protecting the natural integrity of the area's bays, beaches, barrier islands and watersheds.