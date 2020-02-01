 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Mickey Davis, Rosemary Eure, Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson, and Co-Chairwomen Kathy Coffey and Wendy Carlton

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast champions land preservation at Palm Ball 2020

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Ashley Morrison and Gigi Cetrulo

The night had a "Forever Green. Forever Blue" theme

David and Stacey Crawford with Lauren and Kent Hays

Regina Morris and John Annis

Tom and Paula Martin with Terri and Tony Milikin

Bob and Suzanne Gregory

President Christine Johnson

Catie Briggs, Judy Tucker and Lindsay Sweeting

Jim and Bobby Sweeting

John Knowles, Dawn Spencer, Alan Gravley and Stan Writesel

Terri and Michael Klauber

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Julie Harris and Veronica Brady with David and Stephanie Glasser.

Rob and Amy Lyons

Ben and Sharon Kunkel

Kate Feroldi and Hamilton Coffey

Allyson and Jose Joia

Nora and John Patterson

Lee Amos, Rhonda Deens and John Thaxton

Adrian Gadd and Mary Evelyn Guyton with Jennifer and Rob Robiniecki

Charles and Patricia Clark

Elizabeth Stephen and Heather Williams

Steve and Inna Snyder with Lisa Napolitani and Stephen Holten

Rhonda Deens, Sharon Patrice and Debi Osborne

Skip Swan with Dianne and Glenn Shipley

Richard and Maureen Carnevale with Coni and Michael Craig

Each paddle raise tier had a different gift.

Amanda Kulaw with Roger and Judith Lambert

Karissa Seeberger and Greg Campbell

Jonathan and Charlotte Abrams

Gary and Laura Plum

Amanda Kison and Kelly Dowb

President Christine Johnson started the dinner program.

The "Forever Green Forever Blue" ball was held Feb. 1.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast representatives and supporters once again gathered for a night of conservation-focused philanthropy during the annual Palm Ball Feb. 1 at the Bay Preserve at Osprey.

This year's theme was "Forever Green Forever Blue" to pay tribute to the deep and verdant colors that make up our land and waters, with guests dressing up to match the occasion. The evening started with an outdoor cocktail hour that led to a dinner and paddle raise that included tier-based outdoor activities ranging from fishing trips to bird watching at sunrise. Proceeds from the night go to the foundation's many land conservation initiatives.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

