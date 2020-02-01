Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast champions land preservation at Palm Ball 2020

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast representatives and supporters once again gathered for a night of conservation-focused philanthropy during the annual Palm Ball Feb. 1 at the Bay Preserve at Osprey.

This year's theme was "Forever Green Forever Blue" to pay tribute to the deep and verdant colors that make up our land and waters, with guests dressing up to match the occasion. The evening started with an outdoor cocktail hour that led to a dinner and paddle raise that included tier-based outdoor activities ranging from fishing trips to bird watching at sunrise. Proceeds from the night go to the foundation's many land conservation initiatives.