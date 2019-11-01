Legendary British golfer Tony Jacklin already believed the Concession Golf Club’s course was special, but now he thinks its “extraordinary.”

On Nov. 1, he took the first shot on its new nine-hole, par-3 course, called the “Gimme.” The name distinguishes it from the club’s championship course, while also acknowledging the 1969 Ryder Cup moment when the U.S. team’s Jack Nicklaus showed the ultimate act of sportsmanship by conceding a short putt to Jacklin. The gesture led to the event's first tie.

Jacklin joked he wasn’t sure how good his golf game would be 50 years later at age 75.

“I think this makes this facility second-to-none, certainly in this part of the world,” he said of adding a par 3 course and a putting course.

Concession Golf Club members and officials celebrated the opening of the new course and the "Snake Acre" putting course Nov. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a members golf tournament.

The new course has signature markings on each flagstick to signify the 2-foot “gimme” distance.

Concession Golf Club member Julie Lazaris said her husband, Jason, already takes their children out on the golf course, and the new shorter course will be a great amenity for families.

“It’ll be a good teaching moment for the kids,” she said.

Fellow member and Concession resident Julia Hendrix, agreed, noting the shorter course would be good for some female golfers, who may be intimidated by the longer course.

Concession Golf Club owner Bruce Cassidy said the course was part of a master plan developed about seven years ago.