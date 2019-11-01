 Skip to main content
Legendary British golfer Tony Jacklin says a prayer before taking the first shot on the new Gimme course.

Concession opens par 3 course

Concession Golf Club members Teresa Pelayo, Julie Lazaris with baby Matthew, and Julia Hendrix say the Gimme will be a great addition for families or golfers wishing for a shorter game.

"It's an alternative" said member Rich Layton, with his wife, Trish Layton, as they enjoyed lunch before the tournament.

Chef Washington Torres grills hamburgers over an open flame before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Concession Golf Club owner Bruce Cassidy and legendary British golfer Tony Jacklin cut the ceremonial ribbon for the Gimme course and "Snake Acre" putting area.

Philip and Barbara Sellinger were eager to play in the tournament. Barbara Sellinger played nine holes at the regular course beforehand.

Legendary Tony Jacklin takes the inaugural shot on the Gimme course.

Member Brad Brautigan videos as golfer Tony Jacklin takes the first shot on the Gimme course.

Golfer Tony Jacklin and Concession Golf Club owner Bruce Cassidy, center, walk to their balls at the first hole.

Eighteen-year-old Evan Mason tries out the putting green with his dad, Rich Mason, not pictured.

Legendary golfer Tony Jacklin hits the first shot at the new par 3 course.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Legendary British golfer Tony Jacklin already believed the Concession Golf Club’s course was special, but now he thinks its “extraordinary.”

On Nov. 1, he took the first shot on its new nine-hole, par-3 course, called the “Gimme.” The name distinguishes it from the club’s championship course, while also acknowledging the 1969 Ryder Cup moment when the U.S. team’s Jack Nicklaus showed the ultimate act of sportsmanship by conceding a short putt to Jacklin. The gesture led to the event's first tie.

Jacklin joked he wasn’t sure how good his golf game would be 50 years later at age 75.

“I think this makes this facility second-to-none, certainly in this part of the world,” he said of adding a par 3 course and a putting course.

Concession Golf Club members and officials celebrated the opening of the new course and the "Snake Acre" putting course Nov. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a members golf tournament.

The new course has signature markings on each flagstick to signify the 2-foot “gimme” distance.

Concession Golf Club member Julie Lazaris said her husband, Jason, already takes their children out on the golf course, and the new shorter course will be a great amenity for families.

“It’ll be a good teaching moment for the kids,” she said.

Fellow member and Concession resident Julia Hendrix, agreed, noting the shorter course would be good for some female golfers, who may be intimidated by the longer course.

Concession Golf Club owner Bruce Cassidy said the course was part of a master plan developed about seven years ago. 

