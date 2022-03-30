 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bunny Skirboll and speaker Dr. Gary Blau

Compeer Sarasota talks children's health at luncheon

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Bunny Skirboll and speaker Dr. Gary Blau

Co-chairwoman Lynn Buehler and Joan Wides

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Co-chairwoman Lynn Buehler and Joan Wides

The event was held at Michael's On East

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

The event was held at Michael's On East

Helen Glaser, Marsha Eisenberg, Meredith Ernst, Andi Munzer and Jennifer Eisenberg

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Helen Glaser, Marsha Eisenberg, Meredith Ernst, Andi Munzer and Jennifer Eisenberg

Nelle Miller, Cheryl Shapiro and Linda Goldsmith

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Nelle Miller, Cheryl Shapiro and Linda Goldsmith

Honoree Gail Welch and Bunny Skirboll

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Honoree Gail Welch and Bunny Skirboll

Doug Staley and Sheila Miller

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Doug Staley and Sheila Miller

Bill Cross, Cheryl Shapiro, Marie Cross and Steve Chapiro

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Bill Cross, Cheryl Shapiro, Marie Cross and Steve Chapiro

Alyssa Simons and Jessica Rogers

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Alyssa Simons and Jessica Rogers

Amy Goldman, Linda Goldsmith and Sue Mercier

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Amy Goldman, Linda Goldsmith and Sue Mercier

Paul Tarantino and Nelle Miller

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Paul Tarantino and Nelle Miller

Rick Thurman, Deb Giacolone, Colleen Thayer and Mitzie Hensen

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Rick Thurman, Deb Giacolone, Colleen Thayer and Mitzie Hensen

Wendy Feinstein and Brian Lipton

Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 |

Wendy Feinstein and Brian Lipton

Share
The annual luncheon was held on March 28.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Compeer Sarasota had an in-depth discussion on children's health during its annual luncheon on March 28. 

The mental health services group brought its closest supporters to Michael's On East for its annual lunch. This year's speaking segment featured Dr. Gary Blau, a clinical psychologist and former  Chief of the Child, Adolescent, and Family Branch for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Blau spoke about the effects the pandemic has had one children's mental health. 

This year's event also honored Gail Welch, a former Compeer Sarasota board member. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement