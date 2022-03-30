Compeer Sarasota talks children's health at luncheon

Compeer Sarasota had an in-depth discussion on children's health during its annual luncheon on March 28.

The mental health services group brought its closest supporters to Michael's On East for its annual lunch. This year's speaking segment featured Dr. Gary Blau, a clinical psychologist and former Chief of the Child, Adolescent, and Family Branch for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Blau spoke about the effects the pandemic has had one children's mental health.

This year's event also honored Gail Welch, a former Compeer Sarasota board member.