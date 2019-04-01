Compeer Sarasota honors Brian and Joan Wides

The 2019 Compeer Sarasota Benefit Luncheon honored two local philanthropists April 1 at Michael's On East.

Brian and Joan Wides helped spearhead the affiliation of Compeer to London, where the Wides are from and currently spend half the year.

The luncheon started with a short mingling time before the program began. The guest speaker was Alan Wolfson, a long-distance philanthropic biker. Wolfson has ridden more than 3,000 miles over 13 rides in support of nonprofits and causes he cares about, including Compeer.

The program also included short speeches from local volunteers and their matches. Compeer matches are adults and children who have a mental illness and could benefit from friendship.

To end the luncheon, the Wides went on stage to accept their honor from Chairwoman and Compeer founder Bunny Skirboll, as well as tell their Compeer story.