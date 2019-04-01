 Skip to main content
Honorees Joan and Brian Wides

Compeer Sarasota honors Brian and Joan Wides

Co-Chairwomen Gail Welch and Bunny Skirboll

Honorary Chairman Michael Ritter, Howard Tevlowitz and Speaker Alan Wolfson

One person at each table won the centerpiece.

Sandy Rifkin, Timi Wolov, Helen Glaser and Kathy Bernstein

Sam and Norma Savin and Sherry Penney

Gleenn and Compeer Program Director at Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Lynn Buehler

Compeer Sarasota honored the late Anne Hartka, Gerri Aaron and Betty Schoenbaum.

Sandi Kligman and Susi Benson-Steenbarger

The luncheon was hosted at Michael's On East.

Sam Gotoff, Ted Goldberg and Jack Siegel

Gisele Pintchuck and Nancy Wolk

Kathy Bernstein and Ilene Fox

Turbi and Paul Smiton, Janice Zarro and Nelle Miller

Nancy Gold and Sandy Kravitz

Sarah Wertheimer and Brenna Wilhm

Helen Feiner, Walter and Rosemary Mozzanti and Janet Tolbert

Jane Zuckerman and Myrna Block

Paul and his Compeer friend James tell the guests about James' video game interests.

Alan Wolfson tells his story of being a philanthropic biker.

A berry meringue dessert was served.

Karen and her match Marjorie talk about the difference their friendship has made in their lives.

Brian Wides was honored with his wife, Joan.

Joan Wides tells her personal story of her daughter's mental illness.

The 2019 Benefit Luncheon was held April 1 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The 2019 Compeer Sarasota Benefit Luncheon honored two local philanthropists April 1 at Michael's On East. 

Brian and Joan Wides helped spearhead the affiliation of Compeer to London, where the Wides are from and currently spend half the year. 

The luncheon started with a short mingling time before the program began. The guest speaker was Alan Wolfson, a long-distance philanthropic biker. Wolfson has ridden more than 3,000 miles over 13 rides in support of nonprofits and causes he cares about, including Compeer. 

The program also included short speeches from local volunteers and their matches. Compeer matches are adults and children who have a mental illness and could benefit from friendship. 

To end the luncheon, the Wides went on stage to accept their honor from Chairwoman and Compeer founder Bunny Skirboll, as well as tell their Compeer story.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

