Colony developer visits Longboat Republican club

A lively crowd filled the Harbourside ballroom Wednesday evening for dinner and an opportunity to hear how the island will look in years to come.

About 90 people attended the Longboat Key Republican Club meeting Wednesday, April 10. At that meeting, Orlando-based developer Chuck Whittall, who has hopes to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences at the site of the former Colony, presented his project as approved by the town.

The members, guests and even a Republican candidate for the state house of representatives gathered for drinks and cocktail hour before sitting for a meal and presentations.