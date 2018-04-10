 Skip to main content
Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Unicorp National Developments President Chuck Whittall

Colony developer visits Longboat Republican club

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Unicorp National Developments President Chuck Whittall

May and Aref Bsisa

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

May and Aref Bsisa

State Representitive candidate Will Robinson, Lana McDonald and Jeffrey Carman

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

State Representitive candidate Will Robinson, Lana McDonald and Jeffrey Carman

Thomas Hoffman, Karen and William Wiltsie

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

Thomas Hoffman, Karen and William Wiltsie

Len and Helen Glaser and Jane and Bob Lewit

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

Len and Helen Glaser and Jane and Bob Lewit

David Green and Pete Rutldege

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

David Green and Pete Rutldege

Sharon Freeman, Peter Safefsky, Ann Peterson, Jon Lee and Drew Peters

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

Sharon Freeman, Peter Safefsky, Ann Peterson, Jon Lee and Drew Peters

Pam DeFraties and April Stratton

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

Pam DeFraties and April Stratton

Harvey Steinberg and Woody Wolverton

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

Harvey Steinberg and Woody Wolverton

BJ Bishop and Jack Daly

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

BJ Bishop and Jack Daly

Chuck Whittall, who has plans to develop the site of the former Colony Beach and Tennis Resort, spoke to about 90 republicans.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

A lively crowd filled the Harbourside ballroom Wednesday evening for dinner and an opportunity to hear how the island will look in years to come. 

About 90 people attended the Longboat Key Republican Club meeting Wednesday, April 10. At that meeting, Orlando-based developer Chuck Whittall, who has hopes to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences at the site of the former Colony, presented his project as approved by the town. 

The members, guests and even a Republican candidate for the state house of representatives gathered for drinks and cocktail hour before sitting for a meal and presentations. 

I'm the Longboat Key Staff Reporter. I write stories about how decisions and events affect the island, its leaders and its citizens. I received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, where I wrote for The Boston Globe.

