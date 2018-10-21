 Skip to main content
Tommy Scott, Dean Silvers, Sharon Silvers and Scott Atkins

College is the Pointe brings opportunities for dance students

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 |

Sarasota Ballet General Manager Chad Morrison and Karen Lichtig

Kelley Lear and Kyle Bechtold

Patricia Newi, Amy Lambert, Faith Scott and Lexie Reszka

Natalie Shierer, Owanza di Mdina, Janet Bell and Judi Nofs

Carmel Harrell, Joanne Fabec, Michele Fain and Jim Nichols

Sue Jacobson and Kirsten Turner

Sarasota Ballet instructor Claudia-Lynn Rightmire and Director of Education Christopher Hird introduce the dancers.

Sarasota Ballet instructor Claudia-Lynn Rightmire and DNG dancers demonstrate their dance skills to audience members.

Sarasota Ballet instructor Claudia-Lynn Rightmire and DNG dancers demonstrate their dance skills to audience members.

DNG dancers perform for audience members.

DNG dancers perform for audience members.

A new collaboration with Sarasota Ballet and Take Stock in Children encourages dance students to achieve a college education.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Sarasota Ballet's Dance - The Next Generation program and Take Stock in Children unveiled a new partnership Oct. 16 during College is the Pointe at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. 

The DNG program works with at-risk students to help them graduate high school through the discipline of dance and Take Stock in Children offers mentorships and scholarships to low-income students. 

DNG dance students and other dancers from the Sarasota Ballet performed for audience members during the fundraising event. 

"This is helping us broaden our opportunities for our students," said Program Director for DNG Lisa Townsend. "The DNG program has been going on for 28 years and we're hoping our collaboration also helps gives up some more visibility in the community."

