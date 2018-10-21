College is the Pointe brings opportunities for dance students

The Sarasota Ballet's Dance - The Next Generation program and Take Stock in Children unveiled a new partnership Oct. 16 during College is the Pointe at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The DNG program works with at-risk students to help them graduate high school through the discipline of dance and Take Stock in Children offers mentorships and scholarships to low-income students.

DNG dance students and other dancers from the Sarasota Ballet performed for audience members during the fundraising event.

"This is helping us broaden our opportunities for our students," said Program Director for DNG Lisa Townsend. "The DNG program has been going on for 28 years and we're hoping our collaboration also helps gives up some more visibility in the community."